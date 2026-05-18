Philippine Airlines and Qatar Airways Expand Strategic Partnership

The new agreement between Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Qatar Airways will enhance codeshare connectivity and link their loyalty programs, enabling passengers to earn and redeem miles across both networks. The collaboration brings together two highly rated carriers, Ciriumrecognizing PAL as Asia-Pacific's Most Punctual Airline for 2025, while Skytrax voted Qatar Airways as The World's Best Airline in 2025. Qatar Airways also received the Platinum performance recognition from Cirium for operational reliability this year.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Qatar Airways are expanding their strategic partnership, enhancing codeshare connectivity and linking their loyalty programs to allow passengers to earn and redeem miles across both networks.

The new agreement, starting from June 1, 2026, will see PAL placing its 'PR' code on Qatar Airways flights from Manila, Cebu, Clark, and Davao to Doha and beyond. In turn, Qatar Airways will place its 'QR' code on PAL domestic flights. The arrangement connects travelers to over 20 major European cities, including Paris, Rome, and Frankfurt via Hamad International Airport. The partnership also integrates Qatar Airways' Privilege Club and PAL's Mabuhay Miles.

Privilege Club members can now collect and spend Avios on PAL routes across Australasia, Southeast Asia, the United States, and domestic destinations. Mabuhay Miles members can collect and spend miles across Qatar Airways' global network, which includes destinations in Africa and Europe. The agreement marks Privilege Club's 26th airline partnership and expands its footprint in Southeast Asia. Members can use Avios for travel rewards including flights, upgrades, direct bookings with Qatar Executive, and lifestyle packages.

Mabuhay Miles members can redeem rewards across travel, retail, and dining partners, with two highly rated carriers, Cirium recognizing PAL as Asia-Pacific's Most Punctual Airline for 2025, while Skytrax voted Qatar Airways as The World's Best Airline in 2025. Qatar Airways also received the Platinum performance recognition from Cirium for operational reliability this year





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