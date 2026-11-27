The Philippine Statistics Authority reports a 7.3 percent drop in the Q3 2026 Agriculture PPI. This easing of decline follows a sharp 11.7 percent contraction in the previous quarter, signaling shifting price dynamics for farmers and consumers.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported on Friday that the country's Producer Price Index (PPI) for agriculture experienced a significant decline during the third quarter of the year. The index, which tracks the average changes in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output, dropped by 7.3 percent for the period spanning July to September. This represents a notable easing from the 11.7 percent contraction recorded in the second quarter of 2026. On a yearly basis, the PPI for the agriculture sector fell by 8.1 percent in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. The data provides a clear snapshot of the deflationary pressures currently affecting the agricultural supply chain across the nation.

Crops Sector Shows Mixed Price Trends

Within the crops sub-sector, the Producer Price Index dropped by 6.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter of 2026. This marks an improvement from the deeper 12.4-percent decline observed in the second quarter of 2026, and stands as a recovery from the 12.2-percent annual decrement recorded in the third quarter of 2025. Four out of the eight commodity groups within the crops category saw their price declines ease during this period. Fruit and vegetable prices fell by 11.9 percent after a sharp 19.5 percent drop in the prior quarter. Leafy vegetables saw a 30 percent fall, which is a significant moderation from the 55.7 percent plunge in the second quarter. Fruits experienced a 9.9 percent decline after dropping 17.6 percent previously. Commercial crops also eased, falling 19.3 percent after a 22.6-percent drop in Q2. In contrast, cereal prices accelerated, rising 34.2 percent in Q3 compared to a 24.5-percent increase in Q2. Beans and legumes remained flat with zero growth, while root crops rose at a slower pace of 16.6 percent. Condiment prices fell sharply, down 43.6 percent. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the PPI for crops rose by 2 percent, reversing the 3.4-percent decline seen previously.

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Livestock and Poultry Prices Decline Moderately

The Producer Price Index for livestock and poultry fell less sharply than the broader agricultural index, recording a 12.3 percent year-on-year decline in the third quarter of 2026. This is a moderation from the 14.4-percent drop observed in the second quarter of 2026, especially when compared to the 4.5-percent annual increase in the third quarter of 2025. Livestock prices dropped by 16.4 percent, remaining almost unchanged from the 16.5-percent decline in the previous quarter. Poultry prices fell by 4.9 percent, easing from an 11.3-percent drop in the prior quarter. A faster quarter-on-quarter decline of 3.9 percent was observed in the PPI for livestock and poultry in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a 1.7-percent decline in the previous quarter. These figures indicate that while prices are still falling, the rate of depreciation is slowing down for these essential protein sources.

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Fisheries Sector Registers Slower Deflation Rates

The Producer Price Index for fisheries also declined at a slightly slower pace during the third quarter. The sector recorded a 5.6 percent year-on-year decline in 2026, compared to a 5.8-percent drop in the second quarter. Within this category, aquaculture prices fell by 2 percent, easing from a 2.1-percent decline in the previous quarter. Marine municipal fisheries dropped by 10 percent, which is an improvement from the 12.8-percent decline seen earlier. Moreover, the annual increase for the PPI for commercial fisheries slowed to 12.8 percent in the third quarter of 2026, down from 19.2 percent in the prior quarter. On a quarterly basis, the PPI for fisheries registered a 0.1-percent increase in the third quarter of 2026, reversing the 7.7-percent decrease seen in the second quarter of 2026. This suggests a stabilization in certain segments of the fishing industry despite overall downward pressure on producer prices.