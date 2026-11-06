Philippine Agriculture Output Falls 5% in Q3 Due to Weather and Costs

Philippine agricultural and fisheries output declined 5% in the third quarter, driven by high fuel costs and El Niño preparations. Key crops like palay and corn saw record drops despite livestock gains.

The Philippine agricultural and fisheries sector experienced a significant contraction in the third quarter, with total output value falling by 5% compared to the same period last year. According to data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority, production value at constant 2018 prices dropped to P389.42 billion from P408.94 billion a year prior. This decline marks a reversal from the 3% growth recorded in the third quarter of the previous year and follows a 2.9% growth in the second quarter of the current year.

Weather and Cost Pressures Impact Harvest

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. attributed the downturn to a combination of rising input costs and unfavorable weather conditions. The sector faced high fuel and fertilizer prices, which were further exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Former Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar noted that the third quarter is historically the most challenging period for production due to erratic weather patterns, including the habagat or southwest monsoon and widespread flooding. These environmental disruptions, coupled with financial pressures on producers, have significantly hampered output across multiple subsectors.

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Crop Yields Fall as Livestock Provides Support

Crop output decreased by 9.3% to P197.71 billion, accounting for 50.8% of the total value of agricultural production. While the broader sector struggled, former Secretary Dar highlighted that stronger-performing sectors like livestock and poultry provided a foundational buffer for potential recovery. Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura Executive Director Jayson H. Cainglet criticized the government for inadequate support and import-oriented policies that discourage farmers from making necessary production decisions. The disparity between the struggles of crop producers and the relative stability of livestock sectors underscores the uneven impact of the economic and environmental challenges facing the industry.

Key Crops Report Record Declines in Output

Specific crop yields saw dramatic reductions, with palay or unmilled rice output falling by 17.8%, reversing a 12.6% gain from the previous year. Corn output also declined sharply by 17.4%, deepening the 2.9% drop seen in the previous year. Other crops posted sharp declines, including sugarcane at minus 48.4%, onions at minus 32.6%, and abaca at minus 11.6%. The Philippine Statistics Authority reported that this third-quarter reading reversed a 5.7% increase recorded in the three months leading up to June. Additional crops experiencing decreases included cabbage, cassava, sweet potato, potato, banana, coffee, and mung beans, reflecting a broad-based challenge for plant-based agriculture.

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Isolated Growth Amidst Sector-Wide Contraction

Despite the widespread declines, certain crops managed to post production growth, offering a partial bright spot in the data. Ampalaya or bitter gourd output surged by 43.5%, far outstripping the second quarter rise of 2.2% by value. Tobacco production grew by 26.7%, while cacao increased by 8.9%. Smaller gains were recorded in tomato, eggplant, coconut, rubber, mango, calamansi, and pineapple. These isolated successes highlight the varying resilience of different agricultural products but were not sufficient to offset the massive losses in staple crops like rice and corn.

Future Outlook and Preparedness Measures

The Department of Agriculture is currently preparing farmers and fisherfolk for the impending El Niño phenomenon, which is expected to further strain resources. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. emphasized that the department is taking proactive steps to mitigate future risks. In the first nine months of the year, crop output declined by 3.1%, reversing the 5% growth from the same period a year earlier. The current downturn highlights the urgent need for sustained policy support and investment in climate-resilient agricultural practices to stabilize production and ensure food security for the nation.