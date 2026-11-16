PhilHealth Davao Confirms Continued Availability of Animal Bite Treatment Package

PhilHealth Regional Office-Davao reaffirms that the Animal Bite Treatment Package remains active for eligible Category III cases. This critical health benefit ensures access to rabies prevention services for members in the region.

PhilHealth Regional Office-Davao Region has officially confirmed that the Animal Bite Treatment Package is fully available for eligible members. This announcement serves as a critical reminder to healthcare providers in the area to facilitate immediate access to rabies prevention services for patients who have been exposed to potentially infected animals.

Official Advisory on Category III Coverage

In an advisory issued on November 13, 2026, the regional office clarified that the coverage remains strictly applicable for eligible Category III animal bite cases. These services must be rendered at PhilHealth-accredited Animal Bite Treatment Package Providers in strict adherence to existing national policies and operational guidelines.

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The organization reiterated that accredited facilities are obligated to provide the appropriate benefits to qualified members. This mandate is enforced in accordance with PhilHealth Circular No. 0015, series of 2012, and Circular No. 0033, series of 2012, ensuring standardized care across all participating healthcare institutions.

Comprehensive Medical Services Included

The Animal Bite Treatment Package is designed to cover essential post-exposure prophylaxis services, which are critical for preventing rabies infection following exposure to potentially infected animals. The comprehensive medical coverage includes a full course of rabies vaccines and rabies immunoglobulin to neutralize the virus effectively.

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Additional medical interventions covered by the package include local wound care, tetanus toxoid administration, and anti-tetanus serum for patients at risk of tetanus. The benefits also extend to the provision of necessary antibiotics and medical supplies such as syringes and antiseptics required for proper wound management.

While the package primarily covers dog bites, it also extends to exposures involving other domestic animals, including cats and livestock. Certain wild animal bites may also qualify under PhilHealth's specific guidelines, provided they meet the established criteria for post-exposure treatment.

Strict Eligibility Criteria for Injuries

Eligibility for the package is strictly defined by the severity of the exposure, specifically focusing on Category III incidents. These include transdermal bites that result in puncture wounds, lacerations, or avulsions. Such injuries involve a breach of the skin that poses a high risk of transmitting the rabies virus.

The guidelines also cover scratches or abrasions that cause spontaneous bleeding, indicating a direct entry point for the virus. Furthermore, certain specified Category II incidents involving bites to the head and neck area may also qualify for coverage due to the heightened risk associated with these vulnerable body parts.

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Rabies Statistics and Financial Coverage Details

The emphasis on timely treatment comes amid a continuing threat of rabies in the country. Citing Department of Health figures from March 2025, PhilHealth reported 426 rabies cases in 2024, all of which resulted in fatalities. Of these tragic cases, 193 cases, or 45 percent, were attributed to bites from domestic pets.

More than half of those pet-related cases involved animals with unknown vaccination status, highlighting a significant gap in preventive animal care. To mitigate such risks, PhilHealth provides a coverage of P5,850 per case for qualified patients, a benefit initially introduced in 2012 at P3,000 before subsequent increases.

Reporting Mechanisms for Denied Services

PhilHealth-Davao has emphasized that members who qualify for the package but are denied access must report the incident immediately. Patients informed that the benefit is no longer available are urged to seek assistance from the regional office for verification and resolution.

Complaints and inquiries regarding service denial should be directed to the Health Care Delivery and Management Division. Citizens can contact this division via email at hcdmdinquiries.pro11@philhealth.gov.ph to ensure their rights to essential health services are protected and enforced properly.