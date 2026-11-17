Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Jay Tristan Tarriela refutes Chinese scholar Dr. Zheng Zhihua's assertions regarding territorial sovereignty and water cannon usage at Second Thomas Shoal within the West Philippine Sea.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Rear Admiral Jay Tristan Tarriela firmly rejected a recent claim by a Chinese scholar that Second Thomas Shoal, known locally as Ayungin, is Chinese territory. He emphasized that the disputed feature lies entirely within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and has no connection to Chinese territorial jurisdiction.

Clash of Narratives on Territorial Sovereignty

The confrontation occurred during a panel discussion regarding whether a proposed Code of Conduct between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should carry legally binding force. Dr. Zheng Zhihua, a scholar from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, argued that such an agreement would be ineffective without a fundamental consensus among all parties. He cited the presence of Philippine vessels at Second Thomas Shoal as a primary point of contention.

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Dr. Zheng asserted that Beijing had been merely defending its own territory. He stated that China was justified in using water cannons against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea. He suggested that any nation would employ similar measures if other countries occupied its land territory for an extended period. He claimed the Philippines had occupied the shoal, which he labeled as Chinese, for 27 years.

Philippine Legal Stance and Geographical Facts

Rear Admiral Tarriela immediately corrected the record, stating that China does not have any territorial jurisdiction whatsoever at Second Thomas Shoal. He highlighted the geographical reality that the shoal is located only 125 nautical miles from the Philippines. He confirmed that the area falls strictly within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, not China's.

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Tarriela based his argument on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). He noted that UNCLOS provides for an EEZ extending up to 200 nautical miles from a country's baselines. This international legal framework supports the Philippines' position that it holds sovereign rights over the resources and waters in that specific zone.

ASEAN Scholars Urge Diplomacy Over Force

Indonesian scholar Dr. Dewi Fortuna Anwar used the same platform to address the rising tensions in the region. She stated that ASEAN should intervene to help defuse the escalating situation in the South China Sea. Her comments were directed at the approach currently taken by Beijing in the dispute.

Dr. Anwar advised that China should reach out to ASEAN member states through dialogue rather than asserting its military power. She warned that displays of might would not resolve territorial disputes effectively. She remarked that jeopardizing the goodwills of ASEAN countries over these issues is counterproductive.

Historical Context of the 2016 Arbitration Ruling

The dispute is rooted in a major legal victory for the Philippines obtained in July 2016. An arbitral tribunal under the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines. The tribunal rejected Beijing's expansive claims over much of the South China Sea based on its nine-dash line argument.

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The ruling specified that areas of the Spratly Islands, including Mischief Reef, Second Thomas Shoal, and Reed Bank, are within the Philippines' EEZ and continental shelf. It further found that China had unlawfully prevented Filipino fishermen from accessing Scarborough Shoal, also known as Panatag Shoal.

The Philippines initiated the arbitration case in 2013. China refused to participate in the proceedings and has consistently rejected the ruling. Despite the legal clarity provided by the tribunal, the situation on the water remains tense, with Chinese vessels continuing to operate near the disputed features. The Philippines maintains that adherence to international law is the only path to lasting peace in the West Philippine Sea.