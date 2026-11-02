US ambassador says Philippines alliance stronger than ever after ASEAN defense meeting

US Ambassador Lee Lipton reaffirmed Washington's ironclad commitment to Philippine security after the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu attended by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Lipton said the 75-year-old alliance is stronger than ever and should be matched by a stronger economic partnership.

United States Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton on Monday reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Philippine security, calling it ironclad and saying the two countries' alliance is stronger than ever.

Lipton issued the statement following the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu, which was attended by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. He said Hegseth's frequent engagements with Southeast Asian partners demonstrate the Trump administration's determination to strengthen alliances, deepen regional cooperation, and ensure that peace is backed by strength. Lipton added that the visits of the US Secretary of War also underscore the importance Washington places on Southeast Asia and its alliance with the Philippines.

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US Reaffirms Commitment to Philippine Security

I want to reaffirm the United States' enduring commitment to the Philippines and our shared vision for a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Lipton said. Our commitment to Philippine security is ironclad. With President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the United States and the Philippines have built a powerful partnership grounded in shared principles, mutual respect, and an unwavering commitment to regional stability, he said.

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As we mark 75 years of the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, our message is clear: our alliance is stronger than ever, he added. Lipton also emphasized Washington's long-term commitment to the partnership, particularly its support for defending Philippine sovereignty, protecting the country's territorial integrity, and upholding freedom of navigation. We stand firmly with the Filipino people in defending sovereignty, protecting territorial integrity, and upholding the freedom of navigation on which we all rely for vibrant global commerce, Lipton stressed.

Long-Term Defense and Economic Partnership

He said the partnership is demonstrated every year through hundreds of joint exercises and training events, hundreds of millions of dollars in US security assistance, expanded maritime cooperative activities, disaster response support, public health assistance, and frequent engagements between senior defense and security leaders. We're in this for the long-term, he said. Beyond defense cooperation, the US envoy said the security partnership should be matched by an equally strong economic relationship, stressing Washington's support for the Philippines' economic development.

The United States is proud to call the Philippines an ally, partner, and friend. Our relationship is not simply a matter of treaties or shared strategic interests; it is a bond between our peoples that grows stronger every day, Lipton said. Hegseth attended the 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Cebu on October 29. He was welcomed by Philippines' Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro during the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Informal Meeting with the United States in Cebu on October 28.

Business Executives Meet at SelectUSA Event

During a SelectUSA meeting focused on driving bilateral investments between the US and the Philippines, Lipton shared a lighthearted moment with Filipino business executives Hans Sy Jr. and Mariana Zobel de Ayala.