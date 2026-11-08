DMW Pursues Labor Deal With Luxembourg to Expand Job Opportunities for Filipinos

The Department of Migrant Workers is working on a Joint Declaration of Intent with Luxembourg to create broader employment options for skilled overseas Filipino workers while ensuring safe and ethical recruitment and fair working conditions.

The Department of Migrant Workers announced on Saturday that it is working to expand job opportunities for Filipinos in Luxembourg through a proposed Joint Declaration of Intent on labor cooperation.

Luxembourg Labor Cooperation Proposal Focuses On OFW Rights

The announcement followed a meeting between representatives of both countries held on Friday, according to the agency. The DMW said the meeting focused on creating broader employment options for Overseas Filipino Workers while ensuring safe, ethical recruitment practices and fair working conditions. Through the proposed JDI, the department said it aims to offer skilled OFWs more employment options in Luxembourg while safeguarding their rights and welfare throughout the recruitment and employment process.

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To ensure these employment standards and arrangements are strictly met, the DMW emphasized the need for continuous coordination with Philippine partner agencies. The discussions on potential areas of labor cooperation took place between DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac, Honorary Consul of Luxembourg in the Philippines Lutz H. Kunack, and Minister-Counsellor and Tokyo-based Deputy Head of Mission Anne Moes. The DMW said the proposed pact would cover the recruitment and employment process and is intended to protect Filipino workers at every stage.

The agency also stressed that fair working conditions would be a core part of the arrangement, alongside ethical recruitment standards. Continuous coordination with Philippine partner agencies was cited as necessary to make sure the standards and arrangements are strictly followed. As of June 2019, there were approximately 1,200 Filipinos in Luxembourg, based on data from the Department of Foreign Affairs. The DMW has not yet announced a timeline for the signing of the proposed Joint Declaration of Intent.

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It also did not provide additional details on the specific sectors or number of jobs that could be opened under the deal. The planned labor cooperation comes as the Philippine government continues to pursue agreements with other countries to widen overseas employment options for Filipino workers. The DMW said the proposal remains under discussion and that both sides are working toward broader employment opportunities.

Skilled OFWs Targeted For Safer Recruitment Standards In Luxembourg

The agency said the arrangement would apply to skilled OFWs and would be accompanied by safeguards for their rights and welfare. The meeting on Friday marked the latest step in talks between Philippine and Luxembourg representatives on possible labor cooperation. Officials have yet to announce the next round of discussions or any formal signing schedule. The DMW reiterated that safe and ethical recruitment and fair working conditions are central to the proposed declaration.

It added that coordination with partner agencies in the Philippines would continue to ensure compliance with these standards. The department said the proposed JDI is meant to give skilled Filipino workers more choices abroad while keeping their protection a priority. The talks were confirmed by the DMW in its announcement on Saturday. The proposed declaration, if finalized, would add Luxembourg to the list of destinations where the Philippines is seeking formal labor cooperation arrangements.

The DMW said the meeting covered potential areas of labor cooperation between the two countries. It also said the discussions were aimed at ensuring that recruitment and employment practices remain safe, ethical, and fair. As of June 2019, the Department of Foreign Affairs estimated that about 1,200 Filipinos were in Luxembourg. The DMW has yet to release further figures on the current number of Filipinos in Luxembourg.

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Officials Discuss Expanded Employment Options For Filipino Workers Overseas

The proposed JDI was discussed by Cacdac, Kunack, and Moes, according to the department. The agency said it continues to work on expanding job opportunities for Filipinos overseas through such agreements. The DMW said the proposed declaration would focus on broader employment options for OFWs while safeguarding their rights and welfare. It emphasized that continuous coordination with Philippine partner agencies is needed to meet these standards.

The department said the planned labor cooperation is part of efforts to open more options for skilled Filipino workers. The announcement did not include a target date for signing or implementation of the proposed JDI. The DMW said the meeting on Friday centered on creating broader employment options and ensuring fair working conditions. The agency said safe and ethical recruitment practices would be required under the proposed arrangement.

The proposed JDI is still under discussion, and both sides have yet to finalize its terms.