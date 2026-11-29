Executive Secretary Ralph Recto mobilizes GSIS, SSS, and DBP to offer affordable financing for residential solar panels, targeting low upfront costs for Filipino families in Carmona, Cavite and nationwide.

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto announced a major government initiative to mobilize state financial institutions, providing affordable financing options for the installation of residential solar panels as part of the broader push for cleaner energy. This strategic move targets families who struggle with the high upfront costs associated with transitioning to solar energy systems, aiming to make renewable energy accessible to a wider demographic across the country.

The announcement was made during a formal meeting with various state loan and financial institutions held on November 26. Recto emphasized that the focus will primarily be on supporting households that cannot afford the initial capital required to switch to solar power. He described these financial products as low-risk loans that are designed to yield a high return on investment, noting that the accumulated savings from reduced electricity bills can effectively pay for the installation costs over time.

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State Financial Institutions Offer Solar Financing

The meeting included key officials from several major government financial agencies, specifically the Government Service Insurance System, the Social Security System, the Pag-IBIG Fund, the Land Bank of the Philippines, and the Development Bank of the Philippines. These institutions were tasked with exploring and implementing specific loan structures to support the adoption of residential solar setups. The goal is to leverage the purchasing power of these entities to drive demand for clean energy technologies among the general public.

Recto highlighted the direct economic benefit to households, stating that savings on electricity bills translate directly into additional purchasing power for families. He noted in Filipino that every peso saved on electricity charges means more money available for food, children's allowances, and everyday family expenses. This approach aims to alleviate the financial burden on households while simultaneously promoting environmental sustainability through widespread adoption of solar energy.

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Specific Loan Terms and Interest Rates

The Government Service Insurance System currently offers its Ginhawa Solar Energy Loan, which extends up to ₱500,000 to qualified borrowers. This loan carries a 5% annual interest rate and requires repayment over a five-year period. Meanwhile, the Pag-IBIG Fund provides up to ₱300,000 through its home improvement loan, featuring a promotional 3% annual interest rate with repayment terms extending up to 10 years. Additionally, Pag-IBIG's Housing Loan Program allows for loans of up to ₱10 million for residential solar setups.

The Social Security System is currently finalizing its proposed Energy Sustainability Loan, while the Land Bank of the Philippines aims to launch its SunPower Loan, specifically tailored for home solar systems, in the first quarter of 2027. Beyond residential applications, the Land Bank also funds rooftop solar initiatives for enterprises, cooperatives, local government units, and other qualified organizations. This program covers up to 80% of project expenses for private entities and up to 100% for eligible government borrowers.

Regulatory Updates and Future Impacts

The Development Bank of the Philippines funds up to 100% of project costs for qualified public institutions and up to 80% for private organizations under its Energy Efficiency Savings Financing Program. Infrastructure projects under this program are eligible for up to 10-year repayment terms. In addition to financial mechanisms, a circular has simplified the rules governing Self-Generating Facility Zero-Export Solar Systems and Micro-Solar Systems. This regulatory update allows consumers to generate electricity for their own use without exporting excess power to the distribution grid.

The government's strategy is expected to significantly impact the energy sector by reducing the financial barrier to entry for solar installations. By leveraging the extensive reach of state-owned banks and insurance funds, the administration aims to accelerate the transition to renewable energy. The availability of low-interest loans with flexible repayment terms is anticipated to encourage more homeowners to invest in solar panels, thereby reducing household energy expenditures and contributing to national energy independence.