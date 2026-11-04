PH-EFTA FTA Forum Highlights Pathways for Filipino Exporters

Christine Fajardo of SwissCham Philippines emphasizes that the PH-EFTA Free Trade Agreement requires more than just awareness. Practical guidance on compliance and market access is essential for businesses to utilize preferential tariffs effectively.

The recent PH-EFTA FTA Forum held on October 14 served as a critical platform for bridging the gap between trade policy and practical business application. Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry's Export Marketing Bureau at the DTI AI Hub, the hybrid event brought together stakeholders to discuss how Filipino enterprises can leverage the free trade agreement with Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Export Growth Drives Market Interest

Recent statistical data presented during the session underscores the tangible benefits of the agreement for specific sectors. Philippine exports to EFTA countries increased by 30.6 percent in 2025, while food exports experienced an even sharper rise of 33.7 percent. These figures highlight strong demand for key commodities such as desiccated coconut, pineapples, sauces, juices, and seafood, indicating significant potential for further diversification.

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Compliance Challenges Remain Key Obstacles

Despite these positive trends, Christine Fajardo, executive director of the Swiss Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, noted that tariff reductions alone do not guarantee commercial success. A survey among SwissCham members revealed that exporters struggle to navigate complex rules of origin, customs documentation, and sustainability standards. The primary challenge lies in connecting available tariff benefits with strict compliance requirements and establishing clear routes to buyers.

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Strategic Framework Supports ASEAN Chairship

This initiative aligns with the broader objectives of the Philippines' 2026 ASEAN Chairship, themed Navigating Our Future Together. By focusing on the four Ps-People, Plant, Platform, and Productivity-the effort supports the national goal of shared prosperity. Promoting the utilization of the PH-EFTA FTA under the Productivity pillar helps translate abstract market access into concrete commercial opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

Sustained Cooperation Ensures Long-Term Impact

Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte, Director of the DTI EMB, led the organizing team that made the complex agreement accessible to attendees. The forum emphasized that sustained cooperation is necessary to bridge the gap between opportunity and utilization. Moving forward, the focus will shift from merely holding discussions to actively supporting exporters in taking their next steps toward growth and job creation.