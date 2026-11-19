The Philippines and Chile formally signed their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen, China. It is the Philippines' first free trade agreement with a Latin American nation.

The Philippines and Chile on Thursday formally signed their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on the sidelines of the 33rd AELM, or the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ( APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

The signing was led by Philippine President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. and Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast during a bilateral meeting held at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center. Marcos said the signing of the free trade deal was something that the Philippines very much hoped for. He added, We're very happy that we have finally come to a formal agreement.

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Philippines Chile First Latin America FTA

The Philippine President also said, The FTA is going to provide us with a very, very important foundation to build on to make this trade, this relationship, not only in trade, not only between governments, but between our people, stronger, more vibrant, and deeper. CEPA is the Philippines' first free trade agreement (FTA) with a Latin American nation. It seeks to promote the exchange of goods, services, and investments between Manila and Santiago.

According to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the key benefits of the CEPA include the reduction of tariff and non-tariff barriers to promote trade between the two countries. It also opens better market access for Philippine products in Chile and vice versa. Marcos also underscored that the FTA with Chile has taken a very important priority in the economic planning of the Philippines.

He said, I think that it is now time that Philippines and Chile look to the future and find ways to engage, and as we are we were studying the situation more and more, we see that there's many there are many things that can be done between Chile and the Philippines. The agreement was signed during a bilateral meeting between the two leaders at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center.

The event took place on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, which is being held in Shenzhen, China. The signing marks a significant step in deepening economic ties between the Philippines and Chile. It is expected to boost trade and investment flows between the two countries. The DTI has highlighted that the CEPA will reduce barriers to trade and improve market access for businesses on both sides.

This is seen as a major opportunity for Philippine exporters looking to enter the Chilean market. For Chile, the agreement provides greater access to the Philippine market, which is one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia. The deal covers goods, services, and investments. President Marcos emphasized that the relationship between the two countries goes beyond trade.

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CEPA Boosts Trade Market Access Both Nations

He said the agreement will help make the ties between their peoples stronger and more vibrant. He also noted that the Philippines and Chile have many areas where they can cooperate. The study of the situation has shown that there are many things that can be done between the two nations. The signing of the CEPA is a priority for the Philippines as it seeks to expand its network of free trade agreements.

This is the first such agreement with a Latin American country. The bilateral meeting and signing ceremony took place at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center. The event was part of the activities surrounding the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the agreement.

Marcos said the Philippines had very much hoped for this outcome, and he welcomed the formal agreement. The CEPA is expected to enter into force after the completion of necessary domestic procedures in both countries. The DTI has been promoting the agreement as a key tool for economic growth. The agreement aims to promote the exchange of goods, services, and investments between Manila and Santiago.

It is seen as a foundation for stronger economic ties in the future. President Marcos also said that the FTA with Chile has taken a very important priority in the economic planning of the Philippines. This underscores the importance the country places on the agreement. The signing was witnessed by officials from both governments.

The event was held on the sidelines of the APEC summit, which brings together leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region. The Philippines and Chile have been working on the CEPA for some time. The formal signing marks the culmination of those efforts. It is expected to bring economic benefits to both nations.

Marcos said the agreement will help build a stronger relationship between the Philippines and Chile. He noted that the ties should not only be between governments but also between the people of the two countries. The DTI has outlined that the CEPA will reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers. This will make it easier for businesses to trade and invest in each other's markets.

Philippine products will gain better access to the Chilean market, while Chilean products will also benefit from improved access to the Philippines. The agreement covers a wide range of goods and services. The signing took place during the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. The summit is being held in Shenzhen, China.

The CEPA is a major achievement for the Philippines' trade policy. The agreement is expected to boost economic cooperation between the two countries. It is also seen as a model for future agreements with other Latin American nations. President Marcos and President Kast led the signing ceremony.

The bilateral meeting was held at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center. The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen ties. Marcos said the Philippines very much hoped for the signing. He expressed happiness that the two countries have finally come to a formal agreement.

The FTA will provide a strong foundation for the relationship. The Philippine President also said that it is now time for the Philippines and Chile to look to the future. He said both countries should find ways to engage and cooperate. He noted that there are many things that can be done between them.

DTI Highlights Economic Benefits CEPA Agreement

The CEPA is the Philippines' first FTA with a Latin American nation. This is a milestone in the country's trade relations. It opens up new opportunities for Philippine businesses. The DTI has been instrumental in negotiating the agreement.

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The department has highlighted the benefits of the CEPA for the Philippine economy. These include reduced barriers and better market access. The agreement is expected to promote investments between the two countries. It will also facilitate trade in services.

This is a comprehensive partnership that covers many areas. The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of the APEC summit. The 33rd AELM is a key event for economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. The Philippines and Chile are both members of APEC.

The CEPA will help deepen the economic relationship between the Philippines and Chile. It is expected to create new opportunities for businesses and workers in both countries. President Marcos said the FTA will make the trade relationship stronger and more vibrant. He emphasized that the relationship is not only between governments but also between the people.

The agreement is a priority for the Philippines in its economic planning. Marcos said the FTA with Chile has taken a very important priority. This shows the commitment of the Philippines to the agreement. The signing of the CEPA is a significant achievement for both countries.

It marks a new chapter in their economic relations. The agreement is expected to bring tangible benefits to both nations. The bilateral meeting between Marcos and Kast was held at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center. The two leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest.

The signing of the CEPA was the highlight of the meeting. The CEPA is expected to boost trade between Manila and Santiago. It will also promote investments and services exchange. The agreement is a comprehensive economic partnership.

President Marcos said the Philippines and Chile should look to the future. He said they should find ways to engage and cooperate. He noted that there are many things that can be done between the two countries. The DTI has stated that the CEPA will reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers.

CEPA Enters Force After Ratification Process

This will promote trade between the two countries. It will also open better market access for Philippine products in Chile and vice versa. The signing of the CEPA is a major step forward for the Philippines. It is the first FTA with a Latin American nation.

This opens up a new market for Philippine products. The agreement is expected to enter into force after ratification by both countries. The DTI will continue to work on the implementation of the agreement. The goal is to maximize the benefits for the Philippines.

President Marcos expressed his satisfaction with the signing. He said the FTA will provide a very important foundation for the relationship. He said the relationship will be stronger, more vibrant, and deeper. The signing ceremony was attended by officials from both governments.

The event took place on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. The summit is being held in Shenzhen, China.