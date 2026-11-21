Peter June Simon, 46, passes away during a basketball game in Davao. The Magnolia Hotshots legend dies after difficulty breathing while playing in the league.

Peter June Simon, a legendary figure in Philippine basketball, passed away on Friday evening at the age of 46. The former Magnolia Hotshots icon died while actively participating in a basketball league match in Davao. Reports indicate that Simon experienced sudden difficulty breathing during the game. Despite immediate efforts by medical personnel to revive him on the court, emergency responders were unable to save his life.

Magnolia Hotshots Honor Simon Legacy

The Magnolia Hotshots franchise, which Simon represented for sixteen seasons spanning from 2004 to 2020, released a statement honoring his contribution. The team highlighted how Simon helped build a culture of excellence rooted in humility and quiet determination. They noted that he made every second on the court matter, competing without arrogance and displaying pure professionalism. The franchise emphasized that he wore jersey number 8 with a pride that was felt by everyone who watched him play.

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Simon Career and Championship Legacy

Simon leaves behind a historic record with the Magnolia Hotshots, having delivered eight championships to the franchise. His career included the achievement of a historic Grand Slam, a feat that underscores his dominance and consistency. Dubbed the Scoring Apostle, he was renowned for his signature one-hander and his ability to make clutch shots in high-pressure situations. These skills lifted the team through countless hard-fought battles, securing his status as one of the most successful players in the league.

Industry Tributes and Public Reaction

Basketball fans and industry peers are mourning the loss of a player described as one of the best examples of a professional athlete. The franchise stated that there is only one Peter June Simon, emphasizing his unique and irreplaceable nature. He is beloved not just by Hotshots supporters but by every Filipino basketball fan for representing the franchise in the best way possible. Tributes highlighted his quiet confidence and the humility with which he carried himself throughout his long and decorated career.

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Impact on Filipino Basketball Culture

Simon's death during an active game in Davao has shocked the sports community, marking a tragic end to a celebrated life. His legacy serves as a reminder of the dedication required to compete at the highest level of professional basketball. The franchise expressed that they will remember every moment because he made each one unforgettable. His life and career stand as a testament to the values of hard work, resilience, and sportsmanship that define the sport.

Final Moments and Medical Response

The immediate circumstances of Simon's passing center on the medical emergency that occurred during the Davao league game. Witnesses reported that he had difficulty breathing before collapsing. The swift response of medical personnel demonstrates the critical importance of on-site emergency care in sports. Although revival efforts were unsuccessful, the incident highlights the physical demands placed on athletes even in their forties and the risks associated with competitive play.