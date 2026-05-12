Peter Haynes Named as New Counsel for Rodrigo Duterte, Replacing Nicholaas Kaufman

Lawyer Peter Haynes has been named as the new counsel of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who is facing charges for crimes against humanity, replacing Nicholaas Kaufman, the International Criminal Court (ICC) said.

Lawyer Peter Haynes has been named as the new counsel of former President Rodrigo Duterte , who is facing charges for crimes against humanity , replacing Nicholaas Kaufman , the International Criminal Court (ICC) said.

In a three-page filing by Kaufman dated May 8, it was stated that Haynes had already been informed of the deadlines and assured that he would be able to attend the status conference set for May 27. The ICC Trial Chamber III earlier granted Kaufman's withdrawal as Duterte's counsel in his crimes against humanity case.

According to the Trial Chamber, Kaufman made his request to withdraw on May 8, indicating that Duterte expressed a desire to release him from his representation and hire another counsel to replace him. The new counsel, Peter Haynes, is a former president of the ICC Bar Association. The document read, 'Yesterday, the Defence team visited Mr. Duterte and documented both Mr. Duterte's release of Counsel from his representation and his desire to hire replacement Counsel - Mr. Peter Haynes.

Counsel has spoken to Mr. Haynes, who has indeed confirmed that he is ready, willing, and able to assume immediate representation and that his terms of engagement have been agreed.

' The Trial Chamber expressed confidence in the continuity and efficacy of Mr. Duterte's representation through Mr. Haynes, who has a wealth of experience at the International Criminal Court, and the existing defence team. Counsel thanks Mr. Haynes for his extremely graceful, supportive, and collegial approach





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International Criminal Court Rodrigo Duterte Crimes Against Humanity Peter Haynes Nicholaas Kaufman

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