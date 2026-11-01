Bacoor Orders Closure of Pet Crematorium After 29 Animal Remains Found Dumped in Bulacan

Bacoor Mayor Strike Revilla has closed Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium after 29 deceased dogs and cats were found dumped in Bulacan and the owner could not prove cremations occurred. Pet owners and animal welfare groups are pursuing estafa and sanitation complaints.

Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla has ordered the closure of Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium after the discovery of 29 deceased dogs and cats dumped in a vacant lot in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Revilla announced the closure on Saturday night in a Facebook post, saying it came in response to several complaints from pet owners. The closure order was implemented after a meeting with crematorium owner Jonathan Legaspi and more than 30 pet owners. The dumped remains were found late on Friday near Barangay Minuyan Proper in San Jose del Monte. Residents discovered them on Wednesday morning after noticing a foul odor at the site.

Also read Bacoor Mayor Closes Ahjay Paws Aftercare Following Dead Animal Dumping Scandal

Police Investigate Discovered Pet Remains

Witnesses told police they saw a white van and unidentified individuals unloading sacks early on October 29. The San Jose del Monte City Police Station initially reported 26 dogs and three cats, but the count was corrected to 22 dogs and three cats after a recheck by barangay chairman Irene Biteng and Luna and Furry Siblings Animal Welfare and Rescue founder Chris Taylor.

The names of the pets, along with their weights, were found taped to the plastic bags or sacks. Revilla said the establishment had a valid business permit to provide cremation services in Bacoor and operated two cremation machines, one in Bacoor and another reportedly in Caloocan. Legaspi acknowledged that some pets had been taken to Caloocan for cremation.

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However, he could not provide sufficient documents or other evidence to establish that the cremations had actually taken place. He also could not confirm if the animals found in the viral posts were among those entrusted to the business. According to Revilla, the establishment had no CCTV footage or sufficient documentation to prove that the pets had been cremated or that the ashes returned to customers came from their animals.

In a statement, Revilla wrote in Filipino: In response to the complaints we received from our fellow citizens, we immediately directed the City Legal Office and the Business Permit and Licensing Department, together with our police force and other concerned offices, to conduct an investigation. We have officially implemented a closure order against the establishment in question.

The investigation is ongoing, in coordination with our police force, to establish the full truth and ensure that anyone found to have violated the law is held accountable. The mayor also said the owner could not guarantee that the ashes returned to pet owners were actually those of their respective pets. Following the revelations, the pet crematorium deactivated all its social media platforms.

Authorities Exhumed Previously Buried Remains

In a separate update on Saturday, the San Jose del Monte City Police Station said authorities had exhumed previously buried animal remains after pet owners sought to identify and retrieve their deceased pets. The operation recovered 16 dogs and two cats, totaling 18 animal remains. Police said unclaimed remains would be reburied at the Citrus Public Cemetery in San Jose del Monte because of decomposition and possible health risks.

It was also coordinating with the city veterinary office and the City Environment and Natural Resources Office to investigate the disposal of the animals. The local government of Bacoor in Cavite, where the pet crematorium is located, ordered its closure on October 31. Rescue group Luna and Furry Siblings said all the recovered animals had been claimed by their owners.

It also called on the public to help gather CCTV footage, provide USB drives, and fund the printing of evidence as it prepares to file complaints. Chris Taylor of Luna and Furry Siblings said: We are coming for you, we are going to find you, and we will make you pay. There is no excuse. What you did is disrespectful, no regard for animals.

And especially these animals were turned over to somebody to have their forever rest, and this is what they did with them? Disgusting. Pet owners are preparing complaints against the crematorium for alleged deception and violations of local ordinances, with support from animal welfare organizations condemning the incident and advocating for justice. The Bacoor City Police Station and Barangay Kaingin-Digman assisted pet owners in documenting their complaints, Revilla said.

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Some were seeking compensation and damages, while others planned to pursue cases with the police. The Bacoor City Police Station is handling complaints for estafa and civil damages, while the San Jose del Monte police is handling complaints involving alleged violations of local sanitation and solid waste ordinances.

Groups Condemn Deception and Demand Justice

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society condemned what it described as the alleged deception of pet owners who paid for cremation services, only to find that their animals remains had reportedly been dumped instead. PAWS said the alleged acts may constitute estafa under the Revised Penal Code. PAWS urged affected pet owners to preserve receipts, certificates, communications, photographs, and other records related to the service, and to seek legal assistance.

The group said: The images of the dumped bodies of the dogs and cats were shocking, although not directly a violation of the Animal Welfare Act if the animals were already deceased when they were turned over to the crematorium. Pet parents paid for a service that was supposed to provide their beloved companions with a dignified farewell. Instead, their remains were reportedly dumped like garbage in a vacant lot.

This is not merely a failure to deliver a service but constitutes Estafa by means of deceit. The bond between a person and a companion animal does not end with death. PAWS stands with affected pet parents in seeking truth, accountability, and justice. The Animal Kingdom Foundation also condemned the incident, saying the dogs and cats were not garbage but family members whose owners had paid to give them a dignified farewell.

Pet Owner Demands Truth About Ashes

One pet owner, Rose Ann dela Peña, lost her dog Blue, also known as B2, on May 29. She said while B2 was not among the dogs and cats discovered in plastic bags in Bulacan, she was concerned about whether she received the correct ashes of her late pet. We entrusted B2 to Ahjay s, believing that we would receive her ashes and nothing else. But with everything that has come to light, how can we be sure?

We deserve the truth, transparency, and proper answers from Ahjay s. We just want to make sure that the ashes we received truly belong to our beloved B2, she said. She added: We trusted them during one of the most painful moments of our lives. Knowing that something like this allegedly happened makes us question whether our pets were truly handled with the care, respect, and dignity they deserved.

As fur parents, our pets are family. They deserve respect even after they pass away, and we deserve peace of mind knowing that they were treated properly. While dela Peña welcomed the closure of the pet crematorium, she called for a thorough investigation into the incident. We want clear answers, accountability from those responsible, and assurance that this will never happen again.

I also hope the authorities will strengthen the monitoring and regulation of pet crematoriums to protect other fur parents from experiencing this kind of pain and uncertainty, she told The Times. We are not just talking about animals; we are talking about beloved family members entrusted to their care. Every fur parent deserves the truth, and every pet deserves a dignified farewell.