The Philippine peso weakened against the US dollar while the stock market recovered on bargain hunting. Investors remain cautious amid economic risks and technical resistance levels.

The Philippine peso opened the week on a weaker note against the US dollar, while local equity markets staged a technical recovery. The Manila benchmark index climbed despite lingering investor caution and macroeconomic uncertainties. Market participants are closely watching key resistance levels as they assess the sustainability of the current rally.

Peso Trading Range and Currency Drivers

The Philippine peso weakened by three and a half centavos to reach P63.845 against the US dollar on Monday. This rate marked a decline from Friday's closing value of P63.81. The currency opened the trading session at P63.84 and fluctuated within a range of P63.80 to P63.94 per dollar.

Also read Peso slips as volume thins before US data - BusinessWorld Online

Trading volume for the pair settled at $919.62 million, a noticeable drop from the previous session's $1.348 billion. Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort attributed the peso's depreciation to the broader strength of the US dollar against major global currencies.

Ricafort also highlighted geopolitical trade signals as a contributing factor. He noted that statements from US President Donald Trump suggesting the Philippines might purchase one hundred percent of its oil and agricultural imports from the United States could have exerted additional downward pressure on the local currency.

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Market Rebound and Technical Resistance

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 46.30 points, or 0.87 percent, to close at 5,353.07. The broader All Shares index also recorded a modest gain of 0.24 percent. Despite the upward movement, the main index remained below the 5,400 points psychological barrier.

Japhet Tantiangco, research manager at Philstocks Financial Inc., described the market movement as a technical bounce following a sharp decline last week. That previous sell-off had pushed the PSEi below the 5,400 mark, which previously served as a support level. Tantiangco warned that this level could now act as resistance against further upside momentum.

The trading activity remained thin, with net value turnover reaching P5.51 billion when excluding extraordinary block sales. Tantiangco observed that this low volume indicates many investors are staying on the sidelines. They are waiting for clearer signs before committing capital in an environment with lingering downside economic risks.

Investor Sentiment and Sector Performance

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital Development Corp., noted that some investors engaged in selective bargain hunting. These traders took advantage of lower valuations after the market reached oversold levels. However, Limlingan characterized the recovery as largely technical rather than fundamental.

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Limlingan emphasized that investors are still awaiting fresh positive catalysts to restore confidence and sustain upward momentum. Without stronger market drivers, he cautioned that the rebound could remain fragile. The market is currently vulnerable to prevailing macroeconomic concerns that continue to weigh on sentiment.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, recording net outflows of P18.44 million. Market breadth was negative, with 112 decliners against 87 advancers. Fifty-six issues remained unchanged during the session. The services sector led the gains, climbing 3.38 percent. Conversely, the banking sector posted the steepest decline of 0.91 percent.

Top Movers and Market Outlook

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. emerged as the biggest gainer on the PSEi, advancing 5.19 percent. Its strong performance helped offset losses in other sectors. On the other end of the spectrum, GT Capital Holdings Inc. was the main laggard, falling 5.43 percent.

The combination of currency weakness and tepid trading volumes suggests that market participants are approaching the week with caution. While the technical rebound provided some relief, the lack of significant turnover indicates that a more robust recovery requires stronger underlying economic drivers. Investors will likely monitor upcoming economic data and policy signals closely to gauge the next direction for the peso and the stock market.