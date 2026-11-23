The peso weakened to P63.845 against the US dollar after President Trump said the Philippines would source 100% of its agricultural and energy needs from the US starting January 2027. Philippine officials say no agreement is final and negotiations continue.

The peso closed at P63.845 against the US dollar on Monday, shedding 4.5 centavos from last Friday's P63.81:$1. The decline followed US President Donald Trump's claim that the Philippines would start sourcing 100% of its agricultural products and energy requirements from the United States starting in January 2027.

Ricafort Warns Of Peso To Dollar Shift

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) chief economist Michael Ricafort said the remarks could prompt a shift from pesos to dollars and siphon excess funds from local financial markets. He noted the exchange rate rose for a second straight trading day after Trump's signals.

Also read Marcos Clarifies Trump Claim on Philippines Importing All Agricultural and Energy Supplies from US

The US dollar/peso exchange rate went up for the 2nd straight trading day after the latest signals from US President Trump that the Philippines would buy 100% of its oil and agricultural imports from the US, Ricafort said. He added that details on any agreement have yet to be seen and remain uncertain.

Trade Secretary Confirms Ongoing Negotiations

Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual, in an earlier statement, said the Philippines has yet to finalize an agreement to source all its oil and gas requirements from the US. He said the matter remains under negotiations. House Deputy Speaker Sharon Garin said on Monday that the plan can only mean fuel, because the country cannot buy electricity from another country.

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She explained that the fuel used to produce electricity is what the Philippines can purchase, which basically means oil and gas at the moment. Garin said all these are still discussions and negotiations. She added that the Philippines has ongoing negotiations on a trade agreement with the US, and Washington is proposing that Manila get all its oil and gas from the United States because it is also advantageous to them.

Trump's claim, made without providing specifics, has raised questions about the scope and timing of any deal. The January 2027 start date has not been confirmed by Philippine officials, who insist that talks are ongoing and no final agreement has been signed. The peso's movement reflects market uncertainty over the potential impact on trade and foreign exchange flows. Ricafort said the possible shift from pesos to dollars could reduce liquidity in local financial markets if the plan moves forward.

Washington has not released further details on the proposal. Philippine economic managers have yet to issue a joint statement on the matter. The government continues to negotiate the terms of a broader trade agreement with the US. Analysts say the plan, if realized, could significantly alter the Philippines' import mix for energy and agriculture.

The country currently sources oil and gas from various suppliers, and agricultural imports come from multiple countries. The Department of Energy has not commented on the specific proposal. The Department of Agriculture also has not issued a statement on the reported plan. Officials said any agreement would need to go through proper review and approval processes.

Central Bank Stays Ready To Intervene

The peso has been under pressure in recent sessions amid global market volatility and domestic policy developments. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has said it remains ready to intervene to ensure orderly market conditions. The trade department earlier said the Philippines and the US have been discussing possible areas of cooperation, including energy and agriculture. No timeline has been set for concluding those talks.

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Trump's statement came amid broader discussions on US trade policy in the region. The Philippines has maintained a balance of trade partners and has not committed to sourcing all of any single commodity from one country. Garin said the US proposal is still being studied. She said the Philippines will consider its national interest in any trade deal.

She added that the government will ensure any agreement is beneficial to Filipino consumers and producers. Market participants are watching for further signals from both governments. The peso's next move will depend on the clarity of the trade talks and broader regional trends. The local currency remains within the central bank's expected range.

The Philippines has existing trade agreements with several countries and continues to diversify its import sources. Any shift to a single supplier for critical goods would represent a major policy change and require careful study. Officials said no date has been set for the next round of negotiations. The US has not issued a formal proposal document.

Uncertainty Keeps Peso Volatile In Near Term

Both sides continue to discuss the matter through diplomatic and trade channels. Ricafort said the uncertainty over the deal is likely to keep the peso volatile in the near term. He said markets will look for concrete details before making any major adjustments. For now, the exchange rate remains sensitive to headlines.

The government has not yet responded to Trump's specific claim about a January 2027 start. Officials said they will continue to pursue trade agreements that support economic growth and food and energy security.