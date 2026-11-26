Philippine shares fell and the peso weakened on rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions, though most sector indices gained.

Philippine financial markets closed lower on Thursday, with the peso depreciating slightly against the US dollar and the main stock index snapping a three-day winning streak.

The declines were driven by rising global oil prices and geopolitical tensions. The Philippine peso shed 4.5 centavos to finish at P63.72 against the US dollar, down from Wednesday's close of P63.675. The currency moved after recent signals of less aggressive monetary tightening by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas amid softer local economic growth. Global crude oil prices also climbed to new one-week highs.

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Peso Depreciates On Trump Tax Plans

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said in a mobile message that the exchange rate corrected slightly higher after those signals and the oil price increase. The peso depreciation was also partly attributed to new taxes announced by US President Donald Trump, who proposed levies on 14 trading partners. The highest of those would be a 20 percent rate on China.

Ricafort noted that despite the daily decline, the peso still posted a net appreciation against the US dollar for nearly a month. That followed signals of reassurance on the exchange rate from President Marcos since October 28, 2026. The main Philippine Stock Exchange index lost 3.28 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 5,490.13. The broader All Shares index declined by 0.94 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,052.97.

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Ricafort said the PSEi corrected slightly lower after global crude oil prices rose to new one-week highs amid Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Several vessels also hit Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Ricafort added that the Houthis warned they would target the Saudi port of Jeddah and other ports along the Red Sea coast if Saudi Arabia attacks Yemen's port of Hodeidah.

Brent Crude Prices Rise Amid Geopolitical Risks

Brent crude traded 2.20 dollars, or 2.41 percent, higher at 93.60 dollars per barrel as of 10:16 a.m. ET. West Texas Intermediate gained 1.46 dollars, or 1.78 percent, to 83.51 dollars. Most sector indices closed positively. Financials rose 0.36 percent, industrial gained 0.03 percent, holding firms added 0.67 percent, and mining and oil climbed 0.87 percent.

The property index fell 0.59 percent, while services dropped 0.84 percent. More than 2.317 billion shares changed hands, valued at P21.085 billion. Decliners led advancers 94 to 79, while 63 issues were unchanged. Earlier in the week, BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said a pause on monetary policy tightening is possible but unlikely.

Marcos Rejects Reassessment Calls Amidst Market Volatility

He maintained that prolonged economic weakness may have lessened the case for aggressive rate hikes. In a separate development, President Marcos rejected calls to reassess his economic team amid what was described as malaise. The peso and stock market movements came as investors weighed monetary policy signals, oil price movements, and geopolitical risks in the Middle East. Ricafort's remarks highlighted the interplay between domestic monetary expectations and external pressures.

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The softer local growth outlook has affected expectations for BSP tightening, while global oil prices and Middle East tensions continue to influence market sentiment. The peso's slight depreciation on Thursday marked a shift after weeks of net appreciation. The stock market's three-day winning streak ended with the PSEi posting a marginal loss, while most sector indices still finished in positive territory.