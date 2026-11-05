Peso Climbs to P62.97 as US Midterms Weaken Dollar, Stocks Rally

The Philippine peso surged 56.5 centavos to close at P62.97 against the dollar, its strongest since October 14, on broad dollar weakness following the US midterm elections, which also lifted the local stock market. Inflation remained elevated at 7.8 percent, limiting the central bank's room for aggressive tightening.

The Philippine peso strengthened sharply on Thursday, climbing back to the P62-per-dollar level as the US midterm election results triggered broad dollar weakness and boosted global market sentiment.

The local unit surged by 56.5 centavos to close at P62.97 against the greenback, up from Wednesday's P63.535 finish, Bankers Association of the Philippines data showed. This was the peso's strongest close since October 14, when it ended at P62.87. Trading volume surged to $2.005 billion from the previous day's $1.324 billion. The currency opened Thursday's session stronger at P63.333 per dollar.

Also read Piso, lumakas ng 50 sentimos at bumalik sa P62 level vs US$1

Peso Strengthens Amid Dollar Weakness

Its intraday best was P62.90, while its weakest showing was P63.35. A trader said the peso closed lower as the market reacted to a hotter-than-expected inflation report and broad dollar weakness following the US election results. Philippine headline inflation accelerated to 7.8 percent in October from 7.2 percent in September and 1.7 percent a year earlier.

This was the fastest reading in nearly four years, or since February 2023's 8.6 percent, but within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas forecast range of 7.1 to 8.1 percent. It was the eighth straight month that inflation exceeded the BSP's 3 percent target, bringing the year-to-date average to 5.6 percent. The peso was also supported by declining global crude oil prices, according to Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort.

The dollar slid to its lowest in more than a month on Thursday after an overwhelming victory by Democrats in the US midterm elections, which sent oil prices and Treasury yields lower, Reuters reported. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.1 percent to 101.38 after hitting 101.21 in the Asian session, the lowest since September 30.

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Union Bank chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said the peso's sharp recovery reflected the repricing of global markets after the US midterms. He noted the Democratic sweep pushed oil prices and US Treasury yields lower while weakening the dollar, a combination favorable for the Philippines as a net energy importer. Lower oil helps the inflation and external-balance outlook, while the softer dollar provides direct support to the peso, Asuncion said.

However, he cautioned that the peso's rapid appreciation could be followed by some consolidation in the near term. SM Investments Corp. economist Robert Dan Roces likewise attributed the rebound to the weaker dollar and improved market sentiment, with the US election results providing additional support. He said lower oil prices and profit-taking on dollar positions may have also contributed.

For now, this looks more like a relief rally than a sustained reversal, but it gives the peso some breathing room, Roces said. Metrobank chief economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa said the peso was also benefiting from seasonal inflows, particularly remittances, at a time when import demand was slowing. He said the appreciation could ease pressure on the BSP to pursue more aggressive monetary tightening before the end of the year.

Php strength limits the need for BSP to carry out overly aggressive tightening to close out 2026, Mapa said. The BSP's policy-setting Monetary Board raised key policy rates by 50 basis points last month, bringing the benchmark interest rate to 5.5 percent, as the central bank continues to address elevated inflationary pressures. Philippine shares extended their rally on Thursday as the stronger peso and improved investor sentiment following the US midterms encouraged buying.

Philippine Stock Exchange Rises on Rally

The Philippine Stock Exchange index rose 83.22 points, or 1.46 percent, to close at 5,778.14. The broader All Shares index advanced 1.39 percent. The market registered 122 advancers against 74 decliners, while 56 stocks were unchanged. Trading turnover reached P5.83 billion, net of extraordinary block sales, indicating investors remained cautious despite the gains.

Jollibee Foods Corp. led index gainers, jumping 7.89 percent, while Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. was the biggest loser among PSEi constituents, shedding 3.17 percent. Japhet Tantiangco, research manager at Philstocks Financial Inc., said the rally was driven mainly by declining global oil prices following the US midterms, with the Democratic Party's gains in Congress expected to increase pressure against the US war with Iran. The peso's appreciation also supported local equities, he said.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital Development Corp., said the local bourse benefited from the peso's strengthening below P63 per dollar, alongside improved investor sentiment following Wall Street's positive reaction to the US election results. Foreign investors also supported the rally, recording net inflows of P565.66 million during the session, according to Tantiangco. Despite the gains, Limlingan said investors remained cautious as elevated inflation continued to pose upside risks and could influence the BSP's next monetary policy decision.

For Friday, a trader sees cautious trading capping the peso at P62.70 to P63 a dollar as market players await the release of US nonfarm payrolls data. Mr. Ricafort expects the currency to move between P62.85 and P63.05.

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Economist Predicts Peso Weakness to P66

Meanwhile, the Philippine peso could weaken further to P66 against the dollar by end-2027 amid declining foreign exchange reserves and a widening trade deficit, while further interest rate hikes by the BSP could be limited as inflation begins to ease, an economist said. I expect the peso-dollar rate to continue depreciating, because our central bank does not have enough reserves to defend, Victor A. Abola, a senior economist at the University of Asia and the Pacific, said at an economic briefing on Wednesday.

The country's gross international reserves stood at $99.494 billion as of end-September, the lowest in three years or since the $98.116 billion logged in September 2023. This was down by 8.78 percent from the $109.06 billion in reserves held a year earlier and by 5.1 percent from $104.846 billion in the previous month.

During his presentation at the UA&P's Economic Briefing for Diplomats, Mr. Abola said he expects the peso to trade at P63.50 per dollar by yearend before weakening further to P66 by end-2027. The peso breached the P64-per-dollar level for the first time on October 27, closing at a record low of P64.17. Mr. Abola said foreign investors are using nondeliverable forward contracts to speculate on future movements of the peso.

He also pointed to the country's large trade deficit, reflecting its continued reliance on imported goods, as a structural factor behind the peso's weakness. The latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the country's trade deficit widened to $47.16 billion in the first nine months from $37.57 billion in the same period last year. We cannot always import. What will happen?

We will just continue importing? We will run out of dollars, he added. Despite the continued depreciation, Mr. Abola said a weaker peso could benefit exporters, domestic producers and households receiving remittances from overseas Filipino workers. And not only them, but also domestic producers because the prices of imported products are high, he said.

The usual view is that it's bad. That is from the view of many countries. Not for the Philippines, because we have a big OFW base. And also, our export sector is small.

So, there's a lot of potential, he added. Meanwhile, Mr. Abola said a final BSP rate hike in the first quarter of 2027 is a likely scenario as inflation is expected to ease, supported by a projected decline in global crude oil prices. The BSP delivered a larger-than-expected 50-basis-point rate hike on October 22, bringing the target reverse repurchase rate to 5.5 percent, as it seeks to contain broadening inflationary pressures.

By the end of next year, a lot of analysts see the last hike in the first quarter. Maybe just 25 basis points. And then after that, they will start reducing rates, he said. That's a very likely scenario especially as we see inflation slowing down.