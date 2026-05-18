Peso Prices Rise Again, As Traders Blame Sentiment, Domestic Unrest, And Demand For Safety

The peso has experienced a sharp decline over the past three consecutive trading days, with Monday's close recording a new record low at P61.64:$1. A trader cites domestic uncertainty and increased demand for safety and oil-related dollar trade as factors behind this trend, while another economist suggests political noise may be contributing to the depreciation. A focus on the governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas's lack of specific measures to prevent peso instability is also raised.

The peso is now trading on sentiment rather than valuation, with record lows registered on each of the past three trading days. The recent depreciation of the peso is attributed to market sensitivity to domestic uncertainties, as well as increased demand for safety and oil-related dollar trade.

Traders also highlight the influence of positioning and momentum on the thin liquidity markets. The P62:$1 mark is seen as psychologically within reach, indicating a potential downward pressure on the peso exchange rate.

Meanwhile, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. economist Michael Ricafort linked the recent depreciation to political developments, highlighting the potential impact on the legislative process. The article concludes with a focus on the longer-term trend of a weaker peso and the economic factors influencing its movement





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