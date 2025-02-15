Peso Gains Against Dollar, But Stocks Fall on BSP's Rate Hold

The Philippine peso closed the trading week stronger against the US dollar, but the stock market reversed course after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) surprised the market by keeping its key interest rates unchanged. The peso appreciated by 23 centavos to P57.83:$1, largely driven by positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and a perceived divergence in monetary policy between the Philippines and the United States.

The peso ended the trading week stronger against the dollar, but the stock market reversed following the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' (BSP) surprise move to keep key interest rates unchanged. The currency strengthened by 23 centavos to P57.83:$1, only the second time since the start of the year that it closed in P57 per dollar territory. It opened at P57.95 and ranged from P57.81 to P57.96, with volume reaching P1.657 billion, slightly higher than the previous day's P1.638 billion.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the peso strengthened a day after the BSP unexpectedly kept its policy rates unchanged, maintaining a 1.25-percent gap with the US Federal Reserve's rate. 'The peso strengthened vs. the US dollar after US President Trump and Russian President Putin agreed to talks toward ending the Ukraine war,' he added. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index, meanwhile, shed 51.86 points, or 0.85 percent, to close out the week at 6,061.33. The broader All Shares also fell, by 18.45 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,629.28. Philstocks Financial Inc. research manager Japhet Tantiangco said 'the local market pulled back after two days of rising as the kept their policy rates unchanged in their most recent meeting which was contrary to expectations.' He added that investors also digested Trump's detailing plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on all trading partners, which would affect the Philippines. Tantiangco said the day's trading was tepid with net value turnover at P4.78 billion, below the year-to-date average of P5.25 billion. 'Foreigners were net sellers with net outflows at P578.62 million,' he added. Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan, meanwhile, said 'the market faced selling pressure as traders reassessed their positions amid a stable policy outlook.' All sector indices but one closed in the red, with property down the most by 1.89 percent. Mining and oil was the only gainer, up 1.50 percent. On a company basis, gainers edged out decliners, 82 to 81, while 69 were unchanged





