Peso falls 34 centavos to P63.25 per dollar on strong US inflation data

The Philippine peso weakened to P63.25 against the US dollar on Wednesday after faster-than-expected US inflation raised expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes. Economists cite oil prices and holiday dollar conversions as key factors ahead.

The Philippine peso weakened against the US dollar on Wednesday, shedding 34 centavos to close at P63.25 from P62.91 on Tuesday. The depreciation came as faster-than-expected inflation in the United States boosted demand for the greenback.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort attributed the peso's decline to higher-than-expected US inflation. He said the data raised expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. The latest US consumer price index data raised the estimated probability of a 0.25-percentage-point Fed rate hike at its next policy meeting on Dec. 9, 2026, to 112%, according to Ricafort.

Also read Weak Philippine Peso Presses Household Budgets and Inflation Risks

Oil Prices and Remittance Inflows May Support Peso

He also cited expectations of three additional 0.25-percentage-point rate hikes by June 2027 amid hawkish statements from some Fed officials. Despite the peso's weakness, Ricafort said global crude oil prices remained among the key indicators influencing the local currency's movement against the dollar. He added that lower oil prices could help support the peso in the coming weeks. Ricafort also pointed to expected dollar-to-peso conversions by overseas Filipino workers for Christmas spending.

These inflows typically rise during the holiday season as families receive remittances. Exporters, business process outsourcing firms and other dollar-earning institutions are likewise expected to convert foreign currency to fund Christmas bonuses and 13th-month pay from November to December. Ricafort said these conversions could provide support to the local currency. The peso has been volatile in recent months, moving between the P62 and P63 levels against the dollar.

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US Election Impact and Dollar Strength

Earlier this year, the currency climbed back to the P62-to-one-dollar level following the US Democratic sweep in the midterm elections. The fresh bout of weakness reflects broad dollar strength driven by US monetary policy expectations. Higher US interest rates tend to attract capital to dollar-denominated assets, reducing demand for emerging market currencies like the peso. Traders will continue to monitor upcoming US economic data and statements from Federal Reserve officials for further clues on the pace of rate hikes.

Domestic factors such as oil prices and holiday remittance flows are also expected to influence the peso's direction in the near term.