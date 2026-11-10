Peso strengthens to P62.91 per dollar on lower oil prices and bargain hunting

The Philippine peso closed at P62.91 per dollar on Tuesday, its strongest since October 14, as lower global oil prices and a softer US dollar lifted sentiment. The stock market also rebounded with the PSEi gaining 0.67 percent.

The Philippine peso strengthened back to the P62 per dollar level on Tuesday, closing at P62.91 against the US dollar. This represents a 40 centavo appreciation from Monday's close of P63.31 and is the peso's strongest close since October 14's P62.87.

Peso Rebounds on Falling Oil Prices

The local currency opened at P63.10 and traded between P62.895 and P63.13 before settling at P62.91. Trading volume reached 1.830 billion dollars, higher than the previous 1.264 billion dollars. Union Bank chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said the peso's rebound reflects improved global risk sentiment. He cited lower oil prices and a softer US dollar as key factors.

Also read Philippines Reserves Drop Below $100 Billion as BSP Intervenes to Support Peso

Asuncion noted that the sharp retreat in crude is particularly positive for the Philippines as it eases pressure on inflation and the import bill. Brent crude declined 1.7 percent to 90.99 dollars a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 1.8 percent to 85.20 dollars a barrel. The drop came as US President Donald Trump downplayed the prospect of escalation with Iran.

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Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the peso strengthened after the sharp decline in global crude oil prices. He described this as a positive catalyst for global and local financial markets. Ricafort explained it could help ease inflationary pressure and support the currency. Asuncion added that the movement is more of a near-term correction than a definitive reversal.

Bank of America Outlook on Oil and Peso

He said global developments and domestic fundamentals continue to drive the peso. The Bank of America also commented on the peso's recovery, saying it remains tied to a significant decline in global oil prices. The investment bank said crude needs to fall below 70 dollars per barrel to ease the country's external imbalances. It said USD-PHP may stabilize around current levels but with high correlation to oil movements.

The medium-term outlook is unlikely to turn unless oil declines below the 70 dollar level. BofA explained that such a correction would help narrow the Philippines basic balance deficit to around 2 to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product. This would make the country's external position more sustainable and reduce pressure on the peso. The bank noted the Philippines had experienced a terms-of-trade shock as higher energy import costs increased external financing requirements.

Widening Current Account Deficit Drivers

Energy imports climbed to 4.5 percent of GDP in the first nine months of 2026, from 3.4 percent in 2025. The higher energy costs contributed to a wider goods trade deficit. The country's current account deficit consequently widened to 6.3 percent of GDP in the first half of 2026. This is sharply higher than the 3.5 percent recorded for the whole of 2025.

Aside from higher oil-related import costs, declining business process outsourcing revenues and slower remittance growth also contributed to the deterioration. BofA said the decline in oil prices could provide some immediate relief, particularly if geopolitical disruptions ease and energy costs moderate.

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Philippine Stocks Recover Amid Foreign Selling

However, it stressed the peso's medium-term direction would remain closely linked to the country's basic balance. Shares also recovered on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains following two consecutive sessions of losses. Late-session buying lifted the benchmark index despite continued foreign selling. The Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 0.67 percent, or 37.85 points, to close at 5,716.15.

The broader All Shares index rose 0.65 percent. All sectoral indices finished higher except services, which declined 0.99 percent. Among index members, SM Investments Corp. led the gainers with a 6.64 percent jump, while DigiPlus Interactive Corp. posted the steepest decline at 6.35 percent. Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Regina Capital Development Corp., attributed the recovery to late-session buying.

He also cited improving crude prices and bargain hunting after the previous session's sell-off. Japhet Tantiangco, research manager at Philstocks Financial Inc., said investors picked up shares following two straight days of declines. He noted positive cues from Wall Street and movements in global oil prices also supported trading. Despite the rebound, foreign investors remained net sellers with net outflows of 183.81 million pesos.

Trading remained active with net value turnover reaching 7.21 billion pesos, excluding extraordinary block sales. The market recorded 89 gainers, 83 decliners and 62 unchanged issues.