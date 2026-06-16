Perpetual Help Unveils New Recruits for NCAA Title Defense

Coach Sandy Rieta introduced five new players to the Junior Lady Altas, aiming for their third NCAA girls volleyball title in four years.

Coach Sandy Rieta of the reigning NCAA girls volleyball champion University of Perpetual Help formally introduced the team’s new recruits during a practice session at the Home of the Altas in Las Piñas City on Monday.

The five fresh faces will be key to the Junior Lady Altas’ campaign to defend their title in Season 102 of the NCAA. Among the newcomers is 13-year-old Georgina Trista Abaricia, a 5-foot-8 talent from Lucban, Quezon, who previously played for Enverga University. She is the youngest of the recruits but brings a strong background in competitive volleyball from her time in Quezon province. Another promising addition is 14-year-old Ma.

Nicaella Villeza, also standing 5-foot-8, who hails from Imus City, Cavite, and last played for Josiah Christian Values School. Her height and agility are expected to bolster the team’s net defense. Rieta also welcomed 17-year-old Joyce Manalungsung, a 5-foot-8 hitter from Concepcion, Tarlac, who previously suited up for Benigno S. Aquino National High School. Her experience in high-level tournaments will add maturity to the squad.

Shiena Cate Vargas, a 5-foot-1 libero from General Trias, Cavite, and a product of St. Jude School, will provide stability in the back row with her quick reflexes and defensive skills. Rounding out the new class is 16-year-old Adriele Jayne Bautista, a 5-foot-3 utility player from Imus, Cavite, who transferred from Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas. Bautista’s versatility allows her to play multiple positions, giving Rieta flexibility in his rotations.

Rieta emphasized that these recruits are not just replacements for graduated players but are integral parts of a long-term strategy to sustain the program’s success. He pointed out that the selection process focused on players who could quickly adapt to the team’s system and contribute immediately. Despite their youth, Rieta expressed confidence that the newcomers will blend well with the veterans.

The returning core includes key players like Sherrie Rose Acosta, Elizha Sildo, Michaela Boticario, Ashley Deanon, Lut Bacalla, Joycelle Casil, Rhian Corpuz, Chrisline Ajid, and Arianne Casillan. This group already has championship experience, having won back-to-back titles in Seasons 100 and 101. Their leadership will be crucial in guiding the new members through the grueling NCAA season. Rieta noted that the team’s preseason preparations have been intense, with a focus on conditioning, teamwork, and refining offensive plays.

The Junior Lady Altas are eyeing their third NCAA girls volleyball crown in four years, a feat that would cement their status as a dynasty in the league. The coach acknowledged the challenges ahead, as other schools have also strengthened their rosters.

However, he remains optimistic that the combination of youthful energy and veteran savvy will give them an edge. The team is scheduled to play several tune-up matches against collegiate and club teams before the season opener. Rieta also highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive team culture and discipline on and off the court. He believes that the recruits’ attitude and work ethic will help them integrate quickly.

The Junior Lady Altas are set to begin their title defense in March, with the full schedule yet to be released. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see the new lineup in action, and the team is determined to live up to expectations. With a blend of height, speed, and skill, Perpetual Help aims to continue its winning tradition and bring home another championship banner





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Perpetual Help NCAA Girls Volleyball Recruits Title Defense

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