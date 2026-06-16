Perpetual Help University Welcomes New Roster for Upcoming NCAA Girls Volleyball Season 102

Coach Sandy Rieta introduces five new recruits to the Junior Lady Altas as they prepare to defend their NCAA title, building on the program's legacy of championship success.

The University of Perpetual Help has entered the 102nd season of the National Collegiate Athletic Association with its girls volleyball team, the Junior Lady Altas , as reigning champions.

After securing two titles in the past four years, the program has built a reputation for disciplined play, a strong defensive strategy, and a depth of talent cultivated through a dedicated recruitment pipeline. Fans and students alike anticipate a determined push for a third NCAA crown, and the coaching staff has been working relentlessly to reinforce both the upper and lower ends of the roster.

During a practice session on Monday at the Home of the Altas venue in Las Piñas City, head coach Sandy Rieta formally introduced the new recruits who will make up the core of next season's squad. The new members comprise five young athletes, each bringing unique skill sets and high school experience from various parts of the Philippines.

These are 13‑year‑old Georgina Trista Abaricia, standing 5‑foot‑8 and formerly playing for Enverga University in Lucban, Quezon; 14‑year‑old Ma Nicaella Villeza, also 5‑foot‑8 from Imus City, Cavite, who last appeared for Josiah Christian Values School; 17‑year‑old Joyce Manalungsung, 5‑foot‑8 from Concepcion, Tarlac, formerly a key player for Benigno S. Aquino National High School; 17‑year‑old Shiena Cate Vargas, 5‑foot‑1 from General Trias, Cavite, who represented St Jude School; and 16‑year‑old Adriele Jayne Bautista, standing 5‑foot‑3 from Imus, Cavite, who previously competed for Philippine Christian University‑Dasmarinas. Rieta emphasized that these new athletes will fill the vacancies left by graduates who have progressed to the senior squad.

Coaching staff and program insiders noted that this roster update demonstrates Perpetual Help's continued commitment to developing local volleyball talent. Rieta has expressed optimism that the blend of youthful energy and disciplined tradition will prepare the Junior Lady Altas to defend their championship legacy effectively. He also thanked core players-Sherrie Rose Acosta, Elizha Sildo, Michaela Boticario, Ashley Deanon, Lut Bacalla, Joycelle Casil, Rhian Corpuz, Chrisline Ajid, and Arianne Casillan-for their ongoing dedication and continuity within the team.

The NCAA has long been a crucible for collegiate sports in the Philippines, and the Perpetual Help University has earned a reputation for fostering high‑performance athletes across multiple disciplines. The Altas' preparation goes beyond the courts, incorporating advanced strength training, tactical sessions, and player wellness programs designed to sustain peak health throughout the season.

With the new lineup in place and a steadfast coaching philosophy, the Junior Lady Altas aim to continue their legacy of excellence and to bring another NCAA championship home to the school's revered athletic community





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