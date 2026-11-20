University of Perpetual Help aims to secure an early lead against College of Saint Benilde in the NCAA Season 102 juniors basketball semifinal series.

The University of Perpetual Help Junior Altas are targeting an early series victory against the College of Saint Benilde Greenies in the best-of-three semifinal round of the NCAA Season 102 juniors basketball tournament. The pivotal matchup is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the FilOil Playtime Centre located in San Juan City. This high-stakes game marks a critical juncture for Coach Joph Cleopas's squad as they seek to build momentum in their championship quest.

Semifinal Matchup and Schedule Details

The Junior Altas face the La Salle Greenhills in a decisive series that determines which team advances to the championship game. The tournament structure requires teams to win two games to claim the spot in the final. The action kicks off on Tuesday, Nov. 24, with the first game of the series scheduled for 1 p.m. at the San Juan venue. Prior to this contest, the other semifinal pair, the Jose Rizal University Light Bombers and the Emilio Aguinaldo College Brigadiers, will tip off at 11 a.m. on the same day to determine the other finalist.

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Cleopas Emphasizes Team Purpose and Health

Coach Joph Cleopas has instilled a strong sense of purpose within the Junior Altas following their morale-boosting 93-71 quarterfinal victory over the San Beda Red Cubs on Nov. 17. During a practice session at the team's home base in Barangay Pamplona III, Las Pinas, Cleopas reminded his players of the deeper meaning behind their efforts. He stated that the team building event held at Alta D' Tagaytay focused on teamwork not merely for victory, but to glorify Jesus Christ. He emphasized that the squad has prepared extensively and cannot let this rare opportunity to reach the final four slip away.

Cleopas also expressed relief that the entire roster is healthy and ready for the physical demands of the semifinal series. He noted that discipline will be a determining factor in securing the championship title. The Junior Altas are aiming to replicate their success from Season 100, where they captured their first-ever NCAA crown. This appearance marks the university's third final four run in four seasons since joining the league in 1985 under the ownership of Dr. Antonio Tamayo.

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Greenhills Study Altas Strategy for Advantage

Despite the Junior Altas securing a 108-86 victory over the Greenhills during the elimination round, team captain Louie Rosales cautioned that past performance does not guarantee future success. Rosales acknowledged that the College of Saint Benilde has likely studied the Altas' playing style and tactics in preparation for this series. He instructed his teammates to stay grounded and disciplined, emphasizing that giving their absolute best is the only path to winning the series.

The rivalry between Perpetual Help and La Salle Greenhills adds significant intensity to this semifinal clash. Both programs have a rich history in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, and fans are anticipating a highly competitive best-of-three format. The Greenies, representing the College of Saint Benilde, will look to correct their earlier elimination round defeat and advance to the finals.

Key Players and Roster Strength

Cleopas plans to rely on a deep and talented roster to counter the Greenhills' offensive and defensive schemes. Key contributors include senior leader Louie Rosales and standout player Kurt Patalinghug. The coaching staff also expects significant input from Kakai Zamoras, Sizco Roquid, Raymark Madaya, Brent Rosales, and Vandolf Urdaneta. These players form the core of the rotation and are essential for maintaining pressure throughout the game.

Additional support will come from Arkin Cristobal, Lord Dulanas, Sam Villaruel, John Restificar, Josh Saga, Max Maurice, and Daniel Okeowo. Brian Orca Jr. is also expected to provide crucial minutes, bringing his defensive prowess to the court as a candidate for the all-defensive team. The depth of this roster allows Coach Cleopas to manage fatigue and execute strategic adjustments during the best-of-three series.

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Looking Ahead to Championship Path

The outcome of the Tuesday, Nov. 24, games will set the stage for the remainder of the NCAA Season 102 juniors basketball tournament. A win for the Junior Altas would give them a commanding 1-0 series lead, putting pressure on the Greenhills to respond. Conversely, a victory for La Salle Greenhills would even the series, forcing a decisive third game. The stakes are high for both institutions as they vie for collegiate prestige and a spot in the championship round.

As the tournament progresses, the focus remains on execution, discipline, and teamwork. The Junior Altas are determined to honor their purpose and secure another title for the University of Perpetual Help. Fans and supporters across the country are watching closely as these two powerhouse programs collide in what promises to be a thrilling semifinal battle.