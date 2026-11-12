Perpetual Help beats San Sebastian 79-73 to claim final NCAA quarterfinal spot

Perpetual Help defeated San Sebastian 79-73 in the NCAA Season 102 play-in round to secure the last quarterfinal berth and will face twice-to-beat San Beda next.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Season 102 mens basketball tournament after beating San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 79-73, in the play-in round on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The ALTAs will next face Group A top seed San Beda University, the defending champions, in the quarterfinals on Monday. The Red Lions will have the twice-to-beat advantage against Perpetual. Perpetual ended up fourth in Group B with a 4-9 record and carried a twice-to-beat advantage in the play-in round. San Sebastian, which finished last in the group, capped its season winless at 0-14.

Also read NCAA: Yuri Escueta lauds San Beda's resilience after securing top seed

San Sebastian Rally Trims Perpetual Lead

The ALTAs held a 60-47 lead in the middle of the third quarter before San Sebastian made a 12-2 run in the frame to trim the deficit to 62-59. Shawn Orgo closed the quarter with a basket to give Perpetual a 64-59 lead. The Golden Stags continued to push the Las Pinas crew, with Vincent Segovia and Christian Ricio leading the charge in the opening minutes of the final frame to tie the game at 64.

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Orgo then halted the run with a basket before Ricio free throws off a JM Tulabut foul tied the game anew at 66. Jim Corpuz drilled a triple to hand the lead back to the ALTAs, but a Segovia basket and a Caesleyh Bacani triple gave San Sebastian a 71-69 lead with 3:47 left. Corpuz again reclaimed the lead for Perpetual with a triple before Segovia basket gave San Sebastian a 73-72 lead with less than three minutes remaining.

The ALTAs, however, made a late-game push, with Orgo split off a Ralph Gabat foul tying the game at 73. Another basket from Orgo and split free throws from Mark Gojo Cruz and Rey Maglupay sealed the victory. Corpuz led the ALTAs with 18 points, all from beyond the arc, while Orgo added 15 points. Gojo Cruz and LA Casinillo chipped in 10 points apiece.

Bacani Leads Golden Stags in Final Game

Bacani led the Golden Stags in their final game with 20 points, while Ricio added 12 and Segovia contributed 10. Corpuz said after the game that coach Olsen Racela told them they were preparing for the playoffs and not thinking about their previous losses but about the next game. Perpetual scores: Corpuz 18, Orgo 15, Casinillo 10, Gojo Cruz 10, Tulabut 8, Borja 7, Gelsano 7, Duremdes 3, Maglupay 1, Roluna 0, Cristino 0, Cauguiran 0, Montemayor 0.

San Sebastian scores: Bacani 20, Ricio 12, Segovia 10, Cuya 9, Gabat 6, Muktimar 4, Alforque 3, Kitane 3, Salvo 3, Castor 2, Dimaunahan 1, Velasco 0. Quarter scores: 27-20, 55-44, 64-59, 79-73.