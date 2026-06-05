Pepito Manaloto Celebrates 16 Years with Anniversary Special

The show's lead star Michael V credits the show's longevity to his creative vision and consistent backing from the network and production team. The two-part anniversary special features guest stars and airs on GMA Network and other platforms.

In Aubrey Carampel's report on 24 Oras on Friday, lead star Michael V , who plays Pepito, credited the show's longevity not only to his creative vision but also to consistent backing from the network and production team.

The lead star expressed that the willingness to entertain and support from the network were crucial factors in the show's success. He also emphasized that the show's concept was an idea that originated from his head and that it would not have been successful without the execution of the network. Co-star Manilyn Reynes, who portrays Elsa, expressed gratitude for Bitoy, the team, and viewers who have stayed with the show since its early years.

She thanked the network and the viewers for their support, acknowledging that it was a big factor in the show's success. Meanwhile, John Feir, who plays Patrick, reflected on the show's rare longevity in the industry, noting that it is the longest-running project he has been part of in his career. He expressed his gratitude for being part of the show for 16 years and for being able to be part of a project that has lasted this long.

The two-part anniversary special kicked off on May 30, with its second and concluding episode set to air on Saturday, June 6. The special features guest stars Inah de Belen, Teejay Marquez, Ashley Lopez, Phi Palmos, Maureen Larrazabal, Ron Angeles, and more. The show airs every Saturday at 7:15 p.m. on GMA Network, Kapuso Stream, and YouLOL YouTube channel





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