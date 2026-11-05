People's Budget Coalition Warns of 2027 Spending Risks

The People's Budget Coalition, led by AJ Montesa and Ken Abante, scrutinizes the P7.2-trillion 2027 budget for corruption risks following the 2025 flood control scandal.

The People's Budget Coalition has issued a stark warning regarding the proposed 2027 national budget, citing concerns that public funds intended for community protection could be subject to the same misappropriation seen in the 2025 flood control corruption scandal. This civil society group, composed largely of young professionals with strong academic backgrounds, argues that the current spending proposals leave significant room for abuse and require rigorous public scrutiny.

Coalition Leaders Scrutinize Spending Proposals

Representatives of the coalition have undertaken an exhaustive review of thousands of pages of government spending proposals to ensure transparency and accountability. The group, which includes prominent voices such as AJ Montesa, Ken Abante, and Abigail Modales, aims to empower citizens by providing them with the data needed to challenge how public money is allocated. Their efforts are supported by volunteer allies who help analyze complex fiscal documents and question officials about specific expenditures.

Also read Senate Focuses on 2027 Budget Schedule Amid Scrutiny

The coalition operates under the nickname Angry Nerds, a moniker derived from a description by Ken Abante during a Senate budget consultation on October 26. Abante credited thousands of volunteer web and software developers who assisted in examining the proposed 2027 spending bill, linking their technical expertise with frustration over questionable government spending. The term also plays on the popular game Angry Birds, referencing the troublesome pigs often associated with destructive behavior.

Diverse Expertise Drives Fiscal Analysis

AJ Montesa brings extensive experience in public-sector economics and taxation to the coalition. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of the Philippines School of Economics in 2015 and later worked as a researcher and program officer at Action for Economic Reforms. His tenure at the organization included roles in the fiscal policy team starting in 2017 and the rice policy team in 2019, giving him deep insight into economic policies that directly impact hospital bills and food prices.

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Ken Abante contributes a wealth of administrative experience from his time at the Department of Finance between 2012 and 2016. During this period, he worked on taxation, customs, local finance, budgets, and economic policy. Abante completed his undergraduate degree in management engineering with a minor in philosophy at Ateneo de Manila University in 2012, where he was valedictorian. He later earned a master's in public administration in international development at Harvard Kennedy School in 2019 and now leads WeSolve Foundation.

Abigail Modales serves as the national coordinator for the coalition and works as a fraud forensics expert at Globe Telecom. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Journalism from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in 2019 and is currently pursuing law studies there. As an active transport lead for the Move As One Coalition, she has campaigned for safer pedestrian infrastructure, combining her forensic skills with advocacy for public safety and accessibility.

Institutional Memory Supports Advocacy Efforts

Zy-za Suzara adds institutional memory to the campaign through her background in government and international development. She holds a degree in development studies from Ateneo de Manila and completed graduate units in international studies at the University of the Philippines. Her professional career includes work at the Department of Budget and Management, where she provided policy research to the Cabinet Secretary and helped develop the department's operations manual.

Suzara's subsequent projects were supported by the United States Agency for International Development, and she has held leadership positions at the Institute for Leadership, Empowerment and Democracy. Her experience complements the energetic contributions of younger organizers, creating a balanced approach to budget analysis that combines fresh perspectives with established governmental knowledge.

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P7.2-Trillion Budget Faces Public Review

The coalition's detailed examination focuses on the proposed P7.2-trillion national budget for 2027, which represents a significant allocation of state resources. By making their findings public, the group hopes to influence the legislative process and ensure that taxpayer money is used effectively. The ongoing review process involves comparing allocations across various sectors and demanding clear explanations from government officials regarding the intended outcomes of each expenditure.

This effort follows the high-profile 2025 flood control corruption scandal, which exposed vulnerabilities in how infrastructure funds are managed. The coalition argues that without vigilant oversight and informed public participation, similar abuses could occur in future budget cycles. Their work underscores the importance of civic engagement in holding the government accountable for its financial decisions.