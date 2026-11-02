Pentagon Concert Philippines Tickets P3,966 November 29 Aliw Theater Pasay

Pentagon Philippines concert details revealed. Tickets range from P3,966 to P13,375 for the November 29 solo show at Aliw Theater Pasay. SVIP benefits include hi-bye sessions.

K-pop group Pentagon will perform their first solo concert in the Philippines on November 29 at 7 p.m. at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City. This highly anticipated event is a key stop on the group's 101010 anniversary tour. Show Biz Town, the official event promoter, has now released comprehensive ticketing details for fans across the country.

Ticket Prices And SVIP Benefits

General admission tickets start at P3,966, while the premium SVIP tier costs P13,375. These prices include all mandatory ticketing charges, ensuring transparency for attendees. SVIP holders receive exclusive privileges that extend beyond standard entry. They are granted access to the soundcheck session and receive a group photo opportunity.

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Additional perks for SVIP ticketholders include a set of group photocards and a special ID lanyard. They are also invited to a hi-bye session with the members. Fifty lucky SVIP purchasers will additionally receive a pre-signed poster, adding significant value to the highest tier of admission.

Concert Date And Venue Information

The performance is scheduled for Saturday, November 29, 2026. Official promotions indicate that ticket sales officially open on November 7, 2026. The Aliw Theater in Pasay City serves as the exclusive venue for this landmark event. It marks a significant milestone as the group's inaugural solo show in the nation.

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Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for this sparkling moment in K-pop history. The promoter urges attendees to save the date to ensure they do not miss this unique opportunity. The event promises a TENTASTIC night for all K-pop enthusiasts visiting the capital region.

Group History And Member Lineup

Pentagon originally debuted in 2016 under Cube Entertainment. The group was formed through the survival program titled Pentagon Maker. Their discography features popular tracks such as Shine, Daisy, Dr. BeBe, Humph, and Naughty Boy. These hits have established a strong foundation for their current popularity.

The current lineup consists of seven active members who continue to drive the group's success. The members are Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Kino, and Wooseok. Their enduring presence in the industry has built a loyal international fanbase ready to celebrate their tenth anniversary milestone.

This concert represents a major event for the Filipino K-pop community. The combination of exclusive SVIP benefits and the historical significance of the 101010 tour makes this a must-attend event. With clear ticketing structures and detailed fan benefits outlined by Show Biz Town, preparations are underway for a successful concert experience.