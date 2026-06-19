Penske Media Acquires Vox Media, Forming Largest Digital Publisher with Over 25 Brands

Penske Media Corp. has completed the acquisition of Vox Media, adding The Verge and Punch to its portfolio that includes Rolling Stone, Billboard and Variety. The deal creates a new subsidiary, PMX, housing more than 25 media brands that reach hundreds of millions monthly and produce over 300 live events per year, as the industry consolidates to achieve greater scale and diversified revenue streams.

Penske Media Corp. announced on Thursday that it has acquired Vox Media , creating the largest publisher in the digital media landscape. This acquisition adds prominent titles such as The Verge and Punch to Penske's existing portfolio, which already includes iconic brands like Rolling Stone , Billboard , and Variety .

The deal significantly expands Penske's footprint across digital platforms and underscores a sweeping trend of media consolidation, as publishers pursue greater scale and diversified revenue streams from advertising, subscriptions, and live events. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Notably, Penske disclosed that it was already Vox Media's largest shareholder prior to the acquisition.

This transaction finalizes the sale of Vox Media's remaining assets, following a separate deal earlier in May where James Murdoch's Lupa Systems purchased Vox.com, the Vox Media podcast network, and New York Magazine for over $300 million. That prior arrangement allowed Lupa to continue using the Vox brand, while the remaining assets were to be restructured into an independent company under a new corporate identity.

Based in Los Angeles, Penske Media has established a new subsidiary named PMX to house the combined portfolio of more than 25 media brands. According to the company's statement, these brands collectively reach hundreds of millions of people each month and produce over 300 live events annually.

Jay Penske, founder and CEO of Penske Media, emphasized the strategic value of the acquisition, stating that these distinct digital brands bring highly engaged audiences, complement the existing portfolio, strengthen the overall content offering, and expand the possibilities for the numerous live events that PMX will produce each year. To lead the new entity, Ryan Pauley, who most recently served as president of Vox Media, has been appointed president of PMX.

Additionally, Ken Delalcazar, Penske's executive vice president of finance, will broaden his responsibilities to become chief financial officer of PMX. This merger represents a pivotal moment in the media industry, highlighting the accelerating consolidation as companies strive to compete in an increasingly digital and advertising-driven market. By uniting Vox's digital-native brands with Penske's established entertainment and lifestyle titles, the new PMX subsidiary aims to leverage synergies in content production, audience engagement, and event management.

The move also reflects a strategic pivot toward diversified revenue models that reduce reliance on traditional advertising alone. With a vast monthly audience and a robust calendar of live events, PMX is positioned to attract major advertisers and sponsors while exploring new subscription opportunities. The leadership appointments signal continuity and integration, with experienced executives from both sides tasked with realizing the full potential of the combined enterprise





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Penske Media Vox Media Acquisition Digital Media Publisher Rolling Stone Billboard Variety The Verge Punch PMX Media Consolidation Live Events Advertising Subscriptions Jay Penske Ryan Pauley

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine Child Welfare Council Opposes Total Social Media Ban for ChildrenThe Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) opposes a total ban on social media for children, advocating instead for a safe cyberspace. CWC Executive Director Angelo Tapales stated that a ban is not a thoughtful solution and is not beneficial to children. The CWC is working with legislators on protective measures, considering appropriate age cutoffs and adapting policies to the Filipino context, rather than blindly following other countries' laws.

Read more »

Daiichi Properties clinches Triple LEED O+M Platinum and Gold Certifications for BGC portfolio**media[1104196]**

Read more »

BingoPlus supports Filipino pride in the BingoPlus Philippine ADT Open**media[1104253]**

Read more »

UAE sets minimum social media age at 15, mandates age checksDUBAI - The United Arab Emirates has set a minimum age of 15 for social media use, becoming the first Arab country to introduce such a restriction as governments worldwide seek to address growing concerns over the impact of online platforms on children.

Read more »