Pending Continuation of the Iranian War by President Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday postponed a planned resumption of hostilities with Iran, indicating progress in ongoing negotiations to end the current conflict. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance detailed the progress in talks with Tehran and criticized the progress of the president.

President Donald Trump paused a planned resumption of hostilities against Iran on Sunday, acknowledging the pace of negotiations with Tehran as 'critical' to reaching an agreement to end the war.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said the war was necessary to stop Iran, dismantle its nuclear program, stop it from developing missiles, and end its 'destructive' activities. Trump had said on Saturday that he was 'an hour away from making the decision' to launch a new attack on Iran, after Iranian negotiations offered a new proposal for ending the conflict.

Iran's 'negotiating position' remains unclear, according to Vice President Vance, as he described difficulties in negotiating with a split Iranian leadership. The war has disrupted global energy supplies as nearly 500 tankers have been blocked from leaving the Gulf. Iranian leader Ebrahim Azizi stated that the pause of an attack was due to facing a 'decisive military response' from Iran, while Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister, reported the terms as being little changed from Iran's previous proposal





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