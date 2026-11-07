Pedro Taduran Retains IBF Minimumweight Title with Unanimous Decision Over Brandon Moreno

Pedro Taduran successfully defended his IBF minimumweight world championship with a unanimous decision over Spain's Brandon Moreno at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Pedro Taduran successfully defended his IBF minimumweight world championship after outworking Brandon Moreno for a unanimous-decision victory in their 12-round bout Sunday morning Philippine time at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The fighting pride of Libon, Albay preserved his status as the lone Filipino world champion in boxing. He handed the Spaniard the first defeat of his professional career. Taduran dictated the pace from the opening bell, relentlessly pressing forward and unleashing combinations to keep the challenger on the back foot. Moreno managed to stay competitive, landing clean punches of his own during their exchanges.

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However, the champion gradually found his rhythm and overwhelmed his opponent. Moreno attempted to keep his distance in the championship rounds, but Taduran continued to hunt him down until the final bell. The champion's aggression left little doubt that he had done enough to protect his throne. All three judges scored the contest in favor of the Filipino southpaw.

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One judge gave Taduran a perfect 120-108 scorecard, while the other two had it 115-113. The victory boosted Taduran's professional record to 21-4-1, marking his fourth successful title defense in a row. It also improved his record from 20 wins with 14 knockouts, 4 losses, and 1 draw before the fight. The 30-year-old Taduran was the heavy favorite heading into the bout, with an 87 percent chance of winning.

Training Camps And Fighter Backgrounds

Moreno had entered with a clean 16-0 slate with 5 knockouts. Moreno admitted he held Taduran in high esteem, but thought his movement and ability to adjust during fights would be key to his dream to win a world crown in the United States. Taduran spent the early part of his preparations at the Elorde Sports Center in Sucat, Paranaque. He finished his training at the Knuckleheads Boxing Gym of MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Former world junior bantamweight king Jerwin Ancajas and his longtime trainer and manager Joven Jimenez supervised Taduran's training in the United States. During the pre-fight press conference on Friday, November 6, Taduran said in Filipino, I won't let this title be taken away because I am the only world champion of the Philippines now. I'll fight for it to the best of my abilities.

He promised that it would stay that way after his fourth defense of the IBF minimumweight crown against Spaniard Brandon Romero. The bout took place on Saturday, November 7, which was Sunday, November 8, Philippine time. At the weigh-in, Taduran checked in at 104.8 pounds, while Romero tipped the scales at an exact 105. Taduran became the lone Filipino world champion after Melvin Jerusalem yielded the WBC minimumweight belt to Siyakholwa Kuse on May 16 in South Africa.

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Lone Filipino World Champion

The champion's victory over Moreno kept him as the only Filipino world champion in boxing.