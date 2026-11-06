Pedro Alliana Appointed Paraguay President After Santiago Pena Impeachment

Pedro Alliana becomes Paraguay president following Santiago Pena's impeachment over Ueno Bank collapse, promising compensation for three million affected depositors.

Paraguay has a new president as Pedro Alliana assumed the office on Friday following the historic impeachment of his predecessor, Santiago Pena. The political upheaval stems from a severe banking crisis that paralyzed financial access for nearly half the nation. Alliana, the former vice president, was appointed by senators shortly after the legislative body voted to remove the former president.

Senate Votes to Oust Former President

The 44 out of 45 senators who cast votes approved the impeachment with one lawmaker absent. Senate President Basilio Nunez declared Pena guilty of poor performance in his duties during the chaotic collapse of a financial institution with which the former leader had connections. The vote marked the end of Pena's term and triggered immediate legal consequences.

Also read Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Resigns Amid ueno Collapse Crisis

Authorities placed the ex-leader under house arrest within minutes of his removal from office. Prosecutor Silvia Margarita Gonzalez Vester confirmed the measure to reporters, signaling a swift transition from political power to legal scrutiny. The decision ended Pena's presidency amid widespread public outrage over the economic fallout.

Financial Relief for Depositors

Alliana addressed the nearly three million depositors affected by the insolvency of Ueno Bank, pledging that they would not be abandoned. The former vice president promised full compensation for compatriots suffering through the difficult financial collapse. His term as president is scheduled to last until 2028, providing a defined timeline for recovery efforts.

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Advance payments to impacted depositors began on Thursday afternoon, according to a Central Bank official. The first phase of aid includes amounts up to around $1,600 for clients without loans. These funds will go to those who hold accounts at other banks or institutions in Paraguay to facilitate the transfer.

Public Protests and Legal Consequences

Hundreds of people celebrating outside Congress expressed relief and anger, demanding accountability for the crisis. Jessica Aquino, a 32-year-old protester, stated that justice had been done and called for Pena to return the money and face imprisonment. Similar sentiments were echoed by Cynthia Farina, who noted that the crisis hurt many families and small business owners.

The Attorney General is currently investigating Pena for acts related to the supervision and resolution of Ueno Bank. He faces questions regarding alleged crimes of breach of trust, influence peddling, and misappropriation of funds. The investigation is scheduled to question the former leader on Saturday, as prosecutors examine the placement of public funds in the entity.

Regional and Social Ripple Effects

The financial scandal has caused significant disruptions beyond Paraguay's borders. In neighboring Argentina, approximately 1,000 employees of technology company ITTI were suspended for 30 days without pay. ITTI is part of Grupo Vazquez, which controlled Ueno Bank before its collapse.

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Sports organizations also felt the impact as Ueno Bank sponsors several first division teams and the national football team. Members of the national team released a statement on social media identifying themselves as victims of the situation. Meanwhile, the US Embassy expressed solidarity with the Paraguayan people without specifically mentioning the political changes.