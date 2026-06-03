PEAC Urges swift passage of Basic Education Voucher Program Act to tackle classroom congestion and support vulnerable learners

The Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC) is pressing for the immediate approval of the Basic Education Voucher Program Act, arguing it will relieve financial pressure on schools and address severe overcrowding in public classrooms. The bill, already passed by the Senate, would extend vouchers to K-12 students, especially those from low-income families, disadvantaged sectors, and congested areas, offering them places in private schools.

The Private Education Assistance Committee ( PEAC ) has urgently called for the approval of the Basic Education Voucher Program Act, emphasizing its critical role in alleviating financial strains on educational institutions and safeguarding the future of millions of Filipino learners and the nation's basic education system.

The proposed legislation aims to expand the voucher system to cover students from Kindergarten through Grade 12, redirecting them to private schools to reduce overcrowding in public schools. According to the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), classroom congestion is severe, particularly in high schools, with over 60 students per classroom on average. The provinces with the highest congestion outside Metro Manila are Sulu at 95.7%, Maguindanao del Sur at 76.8%, Maguindanao del Norte at 74.8%, and Basilan at 74.5%.

The expansion prioritizes students from congested public schools, low-income households, and disadvantaged sectors, including those in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs), Indigenous Peoples, and 4Ps beneficiaries. Higher voucher amounts may be given to students from low-income or disadvantaged backgrounds. ALS completers and disadvantaged learners in GIDAs without public school access are automatic recipients. PEAC describes the program as a lifeline for families struggling with poverty and a testament to the government's commitment to a diverse, resilient education system.

The Senate has already approved Senate Bill No. 1981 on third reading, and PEAC now urges both congressional chambers to set aside political differences, convene the Bicameral Conference Committee without delay, and pass the legislation, calling on leaders to act with courage and prioritize the country over politics





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Voucher Program Classroom Congestion Private Schools Public Schools Low-Income Students Philippines Education PEAC Senate Bill 1981 Disadvantaged Learners GIDA 4Ps ALS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DepEd Overhauls Academic Calendar and Grading System for SY 2026-2027The Philippine Department of Education implements a three-term calendar and adjusted grading system starting June 2025, aiming to address the learning crisis by maximizing teaching days and simplifying lesson planning.

Read more »

President Marcos Jr. Advises DepEd for School Year 2026-2027 PreparationPresident Marcos Jr. emphasized the need for DepEd to improve facilities and ensure readiness for the opening of basic education classes on June 8, considering the start of the Habagat season. He also joined literacy activities, including a storytelling session with some Grade 1 learners of the Philippine fable, "Ang Matsing at ang Pagong" (The Money and the Turtle), written by national hero Jose Rizal.

Read more »

Group wants ordinary citizens' participation in Sara Duterte’s impeachment trialBantay Senado will hold public town halls, build an online public education campaign, and lead a nationwide signature campaign for a fair and impartial impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte Bantay Senado will hold public town halls, build an online public education campaign, and lead a nationwide signature campaign for a fair and...

Read more »

The Founding of the Center for Research and Communication (CRC)The Center for Research and Communication was founded in 1967 by professionals in the fields of education, economics and media, laying the groundwork for the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P).

Read more »