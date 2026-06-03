PEAC Urges Swift Approval of Basic Education Voucher Program Act to Alleviate School Congestion and Financial Strain

The Private Education Assistance Committee calls for immediate enactment of the Basic Education Voucher Program Act, aiming to expand voucher access from Kindergarten to Grade 12, decongest overcrowded public schools, and support low-income and disadvantaged students.

The Private Education Assistance Committee ( PEAC ) issued a strong call on Wednesday for the urgent approval of the Basic Education Voucher Program Act, emphasizing that the measure is crucial for alleviating financial pressures on educational institutions across the Philippines.

In a statement, PEAC declared that the future of millions of Filipino learners and the integrity of the country's basic education system are at stake. The committee highlighted that private schools and teachers nationwide are facing serious operational and financial challenges, making the legislation indispensable for their survival and continued service.

The proposed act aims to expand the existing voucher system to cover eligible students from Kindergarten through Grade 12, redirecting them to private schools and thereby decongesting overcrowded public schools. Data from the Philippine Institute for Development Studies reveals that classroom congestion is particularly severe at the high school level, with over 60 students per classroom in many areas.

Outside Metro Manila, Sulu tops the list with a congestion rate of 95.7%, followed by Maguindanao del Sur at 76.8%, Maguindanao del Norte at 74.8%, and Basilan at 74.5%. These figures underscore the pressing need for alternative educational pathways. The proposed expansion prioritizes students from congested public schools, low-income households, and disadvantaged sectors, including learners in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, Indigenous Peoples, and beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program.

Students from low-income families or those classified as disadvantaged may receive higher voucher amounts to ensure equitable access. Additionally, Alternative Learning System completers and disadvantaged learners in GIDAs without access to public schools are considered automatic voucher recipients. PEAC described the program as a lifeline for countless families struggling with poverty, asserting that it is not merely a policy option but a concrete expression of the government's commitment to a diverse, robust, and resilient education system that serves all learners.

The committee urged both Houses of Congress to set aside political differences and act with a shared sense of duty to streamline the legislative process. PEAC specifically called for convening the Bicameral Conference Committee without delay to approve this vital piece of legislation. The statement concluded with a poignant reminder that history will remember whether leaders chose courage over convenience and country over politics at this critical moment.

Senate Bill No. 1981, the proposed Basic Education Voucher Program Act, was already approved on third reading last month, raising hopes for swift enactment. The broader implications of this legislation extend beyond immediate financial relief. By enabling more students to attend private schools, the program can help reduce the strain on public school resources, improve teacher-to-student ratios, and enhance the overall quality of education.

Private schools, many of which have been struggling with declining enrollment and operational costs, would gain a stable source of funding through government vouchers. This symbiotic relationship can foster a more balanced educational ecosystem where both public and private institutions thrive.

Moreover, the focus on disadvantaged groups ensures that the most vulnerable learners receive priority, potentially breaking cycles of poverty through education. However, the success of the program hinges on adequate funding, efficient implementation, and robust oversight to prevent misuse. PEAC's urgent appeal reflects the gravity of the situation, as delays could exacerbate existing inequalities and hinder the country's human capital development.

As the legislative process moves forward, the education sector and stakeholders await decisive action from Congress to turn this policy into reality





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Basic Education Voucher Program PEAC School Congestion Private Education Policy Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mindanao State University Approves First Undergraduate Oceanography Degree Program in the PhilippinesThe Mindanao State University (MSU) System has approved the offering of a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography program at its Tawi-Tawi campus, marking the first undergraduate Oceanography degree program of its kind in the Philippines.

Read more »

Iloilo City Partners with 10 Hospitals to Launch Comprehensive Medical Assistance ProgramThe Iloilo City Government has partnered with 10 hospitals to implement the Iloilo City Government Medical Assistance Program (ICG-MAP), providing up to P50,000 in financial aid for hospitalization, diagnostics, medicines, and other healthcare services to indigent residents. The program, known as Haplos, was formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on June 1, 2026, with Mayor Raisa Treñas leading the ceremony. It aims to ensure accessible, inclusive, and people-centered healthcare for vulnerable sectors.

Read more »

Cebu City Police Launches Proficiency Firing Program to Boost Firearms SkillsThe Cebu City Police Office has inaugurated a Proficiency Firing Program at a renovated range, aiming to enhance officers' marksmanship and operational readiness. Led by Police Colonel George Ylanan, the mandatory training underscores the importance of firearm discipline and safety in law enforcement.

Read more »

PEAC Urges swift passage of Basic Education Voucher Program Act to tackle classroom congestion and support vulnerable learnersThe Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC) is pressing for the immediate approval of the Basic Education Voucher Program Act, arguing it will relieve financial pressure on schools and address severe overcrowding in public classrooms. The bill, already passed by the Senate, would extend vouchers to K-12 students, especially those from low-income families, disadvantaged sectors, and congested areas, offering them places in private schools.

Read more »