PDP-Laban Asks Supreme Court to Resolve Duterte and Dela Rosa ICC Arrest Warrant Petitions

PDP-Laban submitted an open letter urging the Supreme Court to act on pending petitions regarding ICC arrest warrants for Rodrigo Duterte and Ronald dela Rosa. The habeas corpus petition for Duterte has been pending for nearly 600 days.

Political party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) on Tuesday submitted an open letter to the Supreme Court urging magistrates to resolve pending petitions on the arrest warrants against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Ronald Bato dela Rosa in connection with their case at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

According to a report by Manny Vargas on Super Radyo dzBB, PDP-Laban spokesperson Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said they filed the open letter to the SC to respectfully present their position and urge the court to act on the pending petitions. PDP-Laban noted that a habeas corpus petition filed on behalf of Duterte had remained pending before the high tribunal for nearly 600 days.

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Protesters Demand Supreme Court Ruling

The party, acting as a concerned third party, said it would respect and abide with whatever decision the court would hand down. It only asks that the tribunal make a ruling. On March 13, 2025, the Supreme Court ordered respondents to show cause within a non-extendable 24-hour period. Protesters also urged the Supreme Court to rule on the legality of the arrest warrants issued by the ICC regarding Duterte's crimes against humanity case.

A phalanx of policemen guarded the perimeter of the Supreme Court premises as the protesters chanted and raised placards bearing messages that justice delayed is justice denied. The protest action at the Supreme Court highlighted public demand for a swift resolution. Duterte was arrested by Philippine authorities in Pasay City and was handed over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) on March 11, 2025.

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He was flown via a chartered plane to The Hague, where he will be tried for crimes against humanity in relation to his bloody war on drugs while he was mayor of Davao City and President of the Philippines. The trial is scheduled to begin on November 30, 2026. Dela Rosa is also wanted by the ICC as he is accused of being a co-perpetrator in the alleged crimes. He has not been seen in public since March.

Party Urges Court To Act

The PDP-Laban open letter specifically cited the pending petitions concerning both Duterte and dela Rosa. In its open letter, PDP-Laban reiterated its respect for the judicial process. The party emphasized that it filed the letter not to pressure the court but to present its position as a concerned third party. It urged the magistrates to resolve the pending petitions at the earliest possible time.

The habeas corpus petition for Duterte, which has been pending for nearly 600 days, remains a key focus of the party's appeal. The Supreme Court's March 13, 2025 order for respondents to show cause within 24 hours was a significant development in the case. Protesters outside the Supreme Court carried placards with messages that justice delayed is justice denied. Police maintained order as the protesters chanted and demanded a ruling on the ICC arrest warrants.

The scene underscored the heightened public interest in the legal proceedings. Duterte's transfer to The Hague on March 11, 2025, marked a historic moment as he became the first former Philippine president to face trial at the ICC. The charges relate to crimes against humanity committed during his anti-drug campaign. His trial is set to begin on November 30, 2026.

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Dela Rosa Arrest Warrant Pending

Dela Rosa, a key ally of Duterte, is also facing an ICC arrest warrant as a co-perpetrator. His whereabouts remain unknown since March. The PDP-Laban open letter covers the pending petitions for both men, urging the Supreme Court to act without further delay. The party's open letter to the Supreme Court reflects its continued support for Duterte and dela Rosa.

By filing the letter, PDP-Laban aims to remind the tribunal of its duty to resolve pending cases promptly. The party awaits the court's decision with respect.