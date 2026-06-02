PDEA-BARMM Arrests Minor in Drug Operation Amid Ongoing Manhunt for Suspect 'Namli'

A drug operation by PDEA-BARMM resulted in the arrest of a minor and the escape of the main suspect, with one kilo of shabu seized. The minor was turned over to social services as legal procedures are followed.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency- Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ( PDEA-BARMM ) conducted a significant operation targeting illegal drug activities, resulting in the arrest of one individual and the escape of another.

The operation led to the seizure of approximately one kilogram of suspected methamphetamine, commonly referred to as shabu, along with buy-bust money and a mobile phone believed to be instrumental in the illegal transaction. The suspect who was apprehended, known by the alias 'John,' was later identified as a minor, necessitating immediate referral to the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) for appropriate handling in accordance with child protection laws.

Meanwhile, the primary target, alias 'Namli,' remains at large and is expected to face charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act (Republic Act No. 9165) once apprehended. PDEA-BARMM emphasized that all legal procedures concerning the minor were meticulously observed, with the agency seeking guidance from MSSD to ensure compliance with statutory requirements for children in conflict with the law.

This incident underscores the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat the proliferation of illegal drugs in the Bangsamoro region and across the Philippines. The use of buy-bust operations remains a key tactic in infiltrating and dismantling drug networks, though challenges persist, such as the involvement of minors in these illicit activities.

The fact that one of the suspects is a minor raises concerns about the exploitation of vulnerable individuals in the drug trade, highlighting the need for reinforced social interventions and rehabilitation programs rather than purely punitive measures. PDEA-BARMM's coordination with MSSD reflects an understanding of the complexities surrounding juvenile offenders and aims to balance law enforcement with child welfare considerations.

The recovery of substantial evidence, including the suspected shabu and the mobile device, strengthens the case against the suspects and provides crucial leads for tracking down Namli. Under RA 9165, possession and distribution of methamphetamine carry severe penalties, and the involvement of a minor could aggravate the charges if it is proven that adults exploited him.

The operation also illustrates the inter-agency cooperation essential for effective drug control, where law enforcement works hand-in-hand with social service agencies to address both the supply and demand sides of the drug problem. As Namli remains at large, authorities are expected to intensify manhunt efforts, leveraging the seized phone for intelligence gathering.

Meanwhile, the minor will undergo a separate process under the juvenile justice system, focusing on rehabilitation and reintegration, in line with the Philippines' Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act





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PDEA-BARMM Drug Operation Shabu Seizure Minor Arrested RA 9165 Namli At Large Bangsamoro

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