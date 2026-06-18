PDEA Arrests Drug Pusher, Seizes P340K Worth of Shabu in Zamboanga City

A notorious drug pusher was arrested and P340,000 worth of shabu seized in a buy-bust operation in Zamboanga City on June 16, 2026. The suspect, alias Jain, faces charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trade, authorities in Zamboanga City arrested a notorious drug pusher and seized approximately P340,000 worth of illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

The operation, conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Zamboanga City Office, took place at around 8:10 p.m. at Calle Imbornal in Barangay Sta. Catalina. The suspect, identified only as alias Jain, a 42-year-old resident of Zamboanga City, was apprehended after selling suspected shabu to an undercover officer. PDEA operatives recovered from the suspect 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, commonly known as shabu, packed in a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet.

The seized drugs have a standard drug value of P340,000, marking a substantial haul that underscores the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to curb the proliferation of illegal substances in the region. The arrest of alias Jain is a testament to the relentless pursuit of drug traffickers by the PDEA, which has been intensifying its operations in Zamboanga City and other parts of the country.

The suspect is known in the local community as a key supplier of illegal drugs, and his capture is expected to disrupt the supply chain in the area. According to PDEA officials, the buy-bust operation was meticulously planned over several days, involving surveillance and coordination with local police. The undercover agent managed to establish contact with Jain and arrange the purchase, leading to the successful sting.

The suspect now faces charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment and hefty fines. The PDEA has reiterated its commitment to eradicating illegal drugs in Zamboanga City, a known transit point for narcotics from neighboring regions. The agency has called on the public to continue supporting its anti-drug campaigns by reporting suspicious activities.

The confiscated drugs have been turned over to the PDEA laboratory for confirmatory testing, while the suspect is currently in custody awaiting the filing of formal charges. The operation serves as a warning to other drug peddlers that law enforcement remains vigilant and determined to hold them accountable.

Meanwhile, local officials have praised the PDEA for its swift action, noting that the arrest of key players like alias Jain is crucial in maintaining peace and order in the community. The successful operation highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation and community involvement in the fight against illegal drugs. Further investigations are underway to determine the source of the seized shabu and to identify other possible accomplices.

The PDEA has assured the public that it will continue to conduct similar operations to dismantle drug networks in the city. The agency also reminded the public of the dangers of drug abuse and encouraged those struggling with addiction to seek help from government rehabilitation centers. The arrest of alias Jain is not just a victory for law enforcement but also a step towards a safer and drug-free Zamboanga City.

As the case progresses, authorities hope that the successful prosecution of the suspect will serve as a deterrent to others engaged in the illegal drug trade. The PDEA remains steadfast in its mission to protect the youth and the community from the scourge of drugs, emphasizing that no effort will be spared in the fight against this menace





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drug Arrest PDEA Zamboanga City Shabu Seizure Buy-Bust Operation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 Koreans nabbed in Angeles CityCAMP OLIVAS, City of San Fernando, Pampanga — Three Koreans were arrested in Barangay Anunas, Angeles City, after the Philippine National Police (PNP) uncovered an unauthorized online gaming operation that employed two Filipino minors on Tuesday morning.

Read more »

Lapu-Lapu City Celebrates 65th Charter Day with Presidential Grant and Major Development PlansLapu-Lapu City marked its 65th Charter Day with a vibrant celebration at the City Hall grounds. Mayor Ma. Cynthia Chan delivered an address honoring residents and workers, highlighting recent achievements such as a fully locally-funded housing program and successful hosting of the ASEAN Summit 2026. The National Government announced a P200,000 grant per barangay for community development. The mayor also outlined future projects including a new City Hall building and a modernized complex. The event underscored the city's progress and commitment to further growth.

Read more »

New City Hall Building and Government Complex to Rise in Lapu-Lapu CityA new five- to eight-story City Hall building and a modernized government complex are set to rise in Lapu-Lapu City, with construction targeted to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Read more »

SM City Mindpro, Zamboanga City join simultaneous quake drillEMPLOYEES, tenants, security personnel, agency partners, and mallgoers at SM City Zamboanga and SM City Mindpro participated in the Nationwide Simultaneous Eart

Read more »