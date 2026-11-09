PDEA 7 Dismantles Drug Den in Talisay City, Arrests Three Suspects

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives dismantle a drug den in Barangay Tangke, arresting three suspects and seizing shabu worth over P74,800 during a coordinated raid.

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas ( PDEA 7) successfully dismantled a reported drug den located in Sitio Kilawam, Barangay Tangke, Talisay City. The operation resulted in the apprehension of three individuals on Saturday night, November 7, 2026, effectively disrupting a localized narcotics distribution network that had been under surveillance for several weeks.

Details of the PDEA 7 Raid Operation

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza confirmed the identity of the alleged operator as alias Hamner, a 31-year-old fisherman residing in the vicinity. Alongside Hamner, authorities arrested two women, identified as alias Pacita, age 65, and alias Janelle, age 19. Both women were residents of Barangay Tangke and were allegedly discovered sniffing shabu at the time of the raid.

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During the execution of the warrant, law enforcement officers seized seven sachets of shabu weighing approximately 11 grams. The agency estimated the standard street value of the confiscated drugs at P74,800. Additionally, officers confiscated drug paraphernalia bearing traces of shabu, including an improvised tooter, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, and other pieces of evidence.

Allegations Against Hamner and His Supplier

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara stated that the agency conducted three weeks of case buildup against the alleged drug den operator. This investigative period followed complaints from residents regarding suspicious activities in the area. Alcantara noted that alias Hamner was reportedly capable of selling as much as 50 grams of shabu weekly.

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The information officer further explained that the suspected operator sourced his supply from an unidentified supplier. This consistent volume of sales indicated an established distribution channel that the agency sought to dismantle. The detailed surveillance allowed officers to gather sufficient evidence to justify the arrest of the three suspects.

Detention Status and Legal Proceedings

The three suspects are currently detained at the PDEA 7 custodial facility in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City. Authorities are preparing charges for violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. This legislation serves as the primary legal framework for prosecuting illegal drug activities in the Philippines.

The ongoing investigation aims to trace the supplier mentioned by the suspects, potentially leading to further arrests. PDEA 7 continues to monitor the situation to ensure that the dismantled drug den does not re-emerge. The agency emphasizes its commitment to eliminating narcotics distribution in Talisay City and surrounding areas.