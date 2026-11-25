A father claims a P21.69 million prize from the October 29, 2026 PCSO Lotto 6/42 draw. He plans to use the funds for housing improvements and a new business venture.

A longtime resident of the Philippines has officially claimed a massive P21,694,699.03 jackpot from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office ( PCSO). The lottery winner secured the prize during the Lotto 6/42 draw that took place on October 29, 2026. He physically collected the funds at the PCSO main office located in Mandaluyong City on November 3, marking the final step in the verification process.

Lucky Pick Ticket Generates Major Win

The significant financial windfall occurred because the bettor opted for a Lucky Pick bet, a system-generated selection of numbers rather than a manual choice. This method proved successful as the randomly generated sequence matched the six winning numbers required for the top prize. The PCSO confirmed that the transaction was finalized after the winner presented the valid ticket for authentication and tax clearance at their headquarters.

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Father in Disbelief After Claiming Prize

The winner, who is a father currently renting a house with his children, experienced a moment of intense shock upon realizing his luck had changed. He recalled discovering the win only when he returned to the lotto outlet the day after the draw to place another bet. Seeing the winning numbers posted at the shop, his knees began to tremble as he looked at his ticket and realized he had hit the jackpot.

Financial Plans and Tax Implications

Still in disbelief, the winner managed to remain composed during the verification process, though he admitted the reality of his life-changing win only sank in when he arrived home. He stated that he plans to use the newfound fortune to improve their living conditions and start a business that would provide a more stable future for his family. Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, lotto winnings exceeding P10,000 are subject to a 20% final tax, which was deducted from the total payout before disbursement.

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PCSO Reminders for Future Winners

The PCSO issued a reminder to all jackpot winners regarding the immediate handling of winning tickets and the timeline for claiming prizes. Winners are urged to immediately sign the back of their winning tickets to prevent fraud and ensure ownership. Furthermore, the organization advises that prizes must be claimed within one year from the date of the draw, as unclaimed prizes expire and are forfeited to the organization for charitable use.

Charitable Use of Lottery Proceeds

Proceeds from lotto ticket sales play a vital role in funding various charitable programs managed by the PCSO. These funds support medical assistance, health services, and other initiatives designed to help Filipinos in need. The organization continues to operate its regular draw schedule to support these social welfare efforts and provide entertainment to the public.

Lottery Schedule and Broadcast Details

The Lotto 6/42 draws are held consistently every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9:00 p.m. Local audiences can watch the draws live on IBC-13 and D8TV. Additionally, the PCSO Games Online Hub Facebook page broadcasts the draws live, ensuring transparency and accessibility for ticket holders and interested spectators nationwide.