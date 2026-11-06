PCG Contains Oil Spill in Mariveles, Bataan Collecting 800kg Debris After Response

The Philippine Coast Guard responded to an oil spill in Mariveles, Bataan, collecting 800kg of debris and deploying absorbent materials to contain the estimated 25 liters of used oil.

The Philippine Coast Guard has confirmed a suspected oil spill incident in the coastal waters of Mariveles, Bataan, reporting the discovery of approximately 25 liters of used oil on Thursday.

The agency initially received a report regarding the spill at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, prompting an immediate response from personnel stationed in the region to address the environmental threat. In a statement released on Friday, the PCG specified that the substance was located in the coastal waters of Sitio Naswe in Barangay Ipag, affecting an area of approximately 500 square meters.

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Initial findings by the agency indicated that the spilled substance likely originated from routine washing activities rather than a major tanker accident, though the exact source remains subject to further verification. To contain the spill and prevent the oil from spreading further into the marine ecosystem, the PCG deployed seven absorbent booms and 2,200 absorbent pads in coordination with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

PCG Team Collects Contaminated Debris Along Shore

By 3:30 p.m. on the day of the incident, PCG personnel worked alongside representatives from the Mariveles Municipal Agriculture Office and local Barangay Ipag officials to install oil spill booms along the affected shoreline. As of 6:30 p.m., the dedicated response team had successfully collected 800 kilograms of oil-contaminated debris and used absorbent materials from the site.

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The collected waste was carefully placed into 40 sacks for temporary storage at a secure location to ensure proper disposal and prevent secondary pollution. Cleanup operations are scheduled to resume on Friday as the agency continues its assessment of the affected coastal area to ensure comprehensive remediation. The PCG continues to assess the affected coastal area and coordinate with local authorities to minimize the environmental impact of the incident.

Officials Monitor Waters To Protect Marine Life

Local officials and coast guard teams remain vigilant as they monitor the waters to ensure that no residual oil threatens nearby marine life or coastal communities. This swift response highlights the coordinated efforts between national agencies and local government units in addressing environmental hazards in Philippine waters. The agency emphasized that safety measures are being strictly followed to protect both the workers involved in the cleanup and the surrounding environment.

Residents and coastal users are advised to remain cautious and report any further signs of pollution to the appropriate authorities immediately. The PCG stands ready to provide additional support as needed to restore the ecological balance of the affected area in Mariveles.