PCC Exempts Certain PPP Joint Ventures from Merger Notification to Boost Infrastructure in Disadvantaged Areas

The Philippine Competition Commission proposes exemptions from merger notification for PPP projects in disadvantaged regions and priority sectors to expedite infrastructure development and align with national goals.

The Philippine Competition Commission ( PCC ) has announced a draft memorandum circular that will exempt certain public-private partnership ( PPP ) joint ventures from merger notification rules. This move aims to align competition policy with national development goals, particularly for projects in disadvantaged areas or those involving priority infrastructure like data transmission and regional airports.

Currently, PPP joint ventures must notify the PCC under Republic Act No. 11966, the PPP Code. The draft circular seeks to streamline processes, citing the Anti-Red Tape Act of 2007, to expedite implementation of Infrastructure Flagship Projects. The PCC is inviting comments from government agencies and private firms by June 19.

Exemptions will apply to PPP joint ventures located in regions, cities, or municipalities classified as disadvantaged, defined as having a gross domestic product per capita at or below 75% of the national average per Philippine Statistics Authority data. Additionally, projects in specific sectors such as data transmission, tourism, agriculture, research and development, innovation, and the development of regional airports and maritime ports are also exempt, provided they generate new economic activity.

To qualify, the implementing agency or original proponent must submit a request for exemption via the PCC's Mergers and Acquisitions Office E-Notification System. Agencies may also consult the MAO beforehand.

However, the exemption does not apply if a merger or acquisition occurs between the private partner and another private entity after the PPP project is awarded; standard notification requirements would then apply. Nigel Paul C. Villarete, senior adviser on PPPs at Libra Konsult, praised the draft rules for balancing development between already-developed and underserved areas. He noted that PPPs often concentrate in more developed regions, so a location-based approach favoring disadvantaged areas is a step in the right direction.

The PCC's initiative reflects a targeted effort to stimulate economic activity in less developed parts of the Philippines while maintaining oversight in other cases. The public comment period allows stakeholders to shape the final rules, which could significantly impact infrastructure investment patterns across the country





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PCC PPP Merger Notification Exemption Disadvantaged Areas Infrastructure Public-Private Partnership Philippines

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