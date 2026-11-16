PBCom Q3 Net Profit Falls 41 Percent Amid Rising Loan Loss Provisions

Philippine Bank of Communications reported a sharp drop in third-quarter net profit driven by market volatility and higher credit loss reserves, impacting its nine-month financial results.

Philippine Bank of Communications posted a significant contraction in profitability during the third quarter of 2026, with net profit plummeting by 41.36 percent to reach P405.681 million. This sharp decline in quarterly performance contributed to a broader downward trend for the first nine months of the year, where net income fell by 13.58 percent to P1.381 billion compared to P1.598 billion in the same period last year.

Profit Decline Driven by Market Volatility and Credit Loss Reserves

The reduction in PBCom's earnings was primarily triggered by market volatility that suppressed trading gains, coupled with the bank's decision to increase buffers against potential credit losses. These headwinds outweighed the stabilizing effect of improved net interest income, which grew by 17.1 percent or P767.1 million to cushion the blow from fluctuating trading and rental revenues. The financial strain was further reflected in lower return metrics, with return on average equity dipping to 8.89 percent from 10.69 percent, and return on average assets falling to 1 percent from 1.26 percent.

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Operating Income Surges Despite Trading Losses

Despite the bottom-line pressure, PBCom managed to expand its top-line revenue streams significantly throughout the nine-month period. Total operating income rose by 6.87 percent year-on-year to P5.947 billion, up from P5.565 billion in the prior year. This growth was largely fueled by a 17.08 percent increase in net interest income, which reached P5.258 billion. Interest income specifically climbed by 11.38 percent to P8.793 billion, supported by higher yields and an expansion in the average asset growth of its loans and securities book.

In the third quarter alone, PBCom's interest income grew by 13.79 percent to P3.121 billion, rising from P2.743 billion in the same quarter last year. Net interest income for the quarter specifically jumped by 25.38 percent to P1.931 billion. However, total operating income for the quarter contracted to P2.07 billion from P2.11 billion, as the bank recorded a net trading and securities loss of P133.25 million, contrasting with the net gains booked in the same period the previous year.

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Expenses Surge as Loan Loss Provisions Triple

Cost management became a significant challenge for PBCom as total operating expenses climbed by 19.77 percent to P4.05 billion in the first nine months, up from P3.382 billion in the prior year. The bank attributed this increase mainly to a substantial rise in provisions for impairment losses, which surged by 133.63 percent year-on-year to P469.82 million. For the third quarter alone, loan loss provisioning increased dramatically to P259.24 million from P97.09 million.

Management explained that the spike in provisioning was due to the bank actively building up loan loss reserves while implementing refinements to its Expected Credit Loss model. Beyond credit risks, PBCom noted that volume-driven operational costs, manpower expenses, and technology investments also contributed to the higher operating expenditures. These costs reflect the bank's ongoing strategic investments required to support its business initiatives and compliance standards.

Asset Contraction and Capital Adequacy Metrics Weaken

On the balance sheet, PBCom's total assets experienced a slight contraction, slipping by nearly 1 percent to P183.48 billion as of September from P185.26 billion at the end of 2025. This decline was driven by a decrease in the market value of debt securities carried at fair value through other comprehensive income and lower interbank receivables. These factors offset a 4 percent expansion in loans and receivables and a 3.5 percent increase in hold-to-collect debt securities.

Liabilities also saw a minor decrease of 0.22 percent to P163.465 billion, primarily due to the maturity of corporate bonds and lower bills payable, which were partially offset by growth in deposit liabilities. Total deposits reached P139.18 billion at the end of September, up from P130.45 billion, driven largely by time deposits. Meanwhile, total equity fell by 6.6 percent to P20.016 billion due to mark-to-market losses on securities.

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Financial stability indicators also softened during the period. The capital adequacy ratio decreased to 14.31 percent from 16.04 percent a year ago, and the liquidity ratio dropped to 28.03 percent from 35.53 percent at the end of 2025. These metrics highlight the complex environment PBCom navigated, balancing growth in core lending against market-induced valuation losses and increased credit provisioning requirements.