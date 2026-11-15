PBB Hosts Explain Evictee Support Process After First Eviction Night

Pinoy Big Brother hosts Bianca Gonzalez and Melai Cantiveros explained the support process for evicted housemates, including briefings and psychological help, after the first eviction of Celebrity Collab Edition 3.0.

Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 3.0 host Bianca Gonzalez explained the process that evicted housemates undergo before returning to their normal lives, including briefings, psychological support, and temporary restrictions on phone access.

Her explanation came after the first eviction night of PBB: Celebrity Collab Edition 3.0 on Saturday, where Calix Esguerra and Ethan Benares became the first housemates to leave the competition. The latest installment premiered on Oct. 24, 2026, featuring 16 housemates composed of celebrities, social media personalities, and ordinary netizens. In a statement on X, Bianca addressed new fans and viewers of the show and informed them what happens to evicted housemates before they leave Bahay ni Kuya.

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Bianca Explains Eviction Process

According to the host, evicted housemates first meet with the production team to receive updates about what happened outside the house during their stay. These include news they need to know, as well as positive and negative feedback and impressions from viewers. She added that a psychologist was also available to help contestants process their feelings and understand the reactions they receive.

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Bianca clarified that housemates were not immediately allowed to access their mobile phones or social media accounts after eviction. Instead, they must first complete the briefing and undergo the necessary preparations before being cleared to reunite with their loved ones. Once cleared, they can go home with their loved ones and only then will they have access to their phones, she said.

The television host also emphasized that the show's responsibility toward its contestants extends beyond their stay inside the house. So even before they see anything online, nandito ang PBB nakaalalay sa kanila at gumagabay. Before, during, and after their stay in the PBB house, Bianca assured viewers. The host also praised the housemates' fans in real life, describing them as super supportive, kind, pleasant, and respectful.

Hosts Urge Kindness Online

She said their energy is so positive whether their idol is nominated or not. She contrasted this with some posts she sees online that pick fights and hurl insults.

Meanwhile, in the online livestream, her fellow PBB host Melai Cantiveros reminded viewers to be kind to the housemates and be responsible with what they say. Would it make you happy to contribute to the trauma of a person, Melai said. So for us here outside Kuya's house, why not give goodness, positive comments that will lift up their lives, make them happy, and inspire them, she added.

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The series airs on GMA Network from Mondays to Fridays at 9:35 p.m., Saturdays at 6:15 p.m., and Sundays at 4:45 p.m. The process is that our team talks to the evictees first to tell them about everything that happened in the outside world while they were inside, the news that they have to know, the good and bad feedback and impressions of viewers, and if needed, there is a psychologist to help them process their feelings, Bianca said. Once cleared, they can go home with their loved ones and only then will they have access to their phones.

So even before they see anything online, PBB is here to assist and guide them. Before, during, and after their stay in the PBB house, she added.