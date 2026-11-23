Mikee Quintos and Raheel apologize to National Council for Disability Affairs and viewers for mocking disabled actor Robbie in Pinoy Big Brother episode.

Housemates Mikee Quintos and Raheel issued a formal apology for their behavior on " Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0," which was widely perceived as offensive to persons with disabilities (PWDs). The controversy erupted during Monday's episode when host Kuya again informed the participants of their violations, resulting in a punishment that delayed their weekly grocery delivery.

Incident Sparks Public Outcry

As a consequence of their actions, the housemates were left with only sweet potatoes to eat for the week. Kuya then summoned the participants to the confession room to address the specific nature of their misconduct. The incident involved Mikee Quintos and Cianne, who were caught laughing and flailing their arms while imitating the acting style of disabled actor Robbie Guevara during a vertical drama scene.

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Another housemate, Raheel, participated in the same mock imitation, mirroring the gestures made by his peers. The coordinated nature of the act drew immediate attention and criticism for its lack of sensitivity toward the disability community. The show's producers and host moved quickly to address the breach of conduct as soon as it was identified within the house.

Statements from the Housemates

In a subsequent statement released as support for Mikee Quintos, she expressed regret for her actions. "I didn't mean to mock anyone or to reference anything sensitive. I just want to make Robbie laugh," Mikee Quintos stated clearly in her explanation to the production team and the public. She acknowledged that she forgot there were people who would be hurt by such a joke.

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Mikee Quintos added, "To all those I offended with my jokes, for being insensitive, I sincerely apologize. I have no intention of hurting anyone." She admitted that there is no excuse for being insensitive about such serious matters and promised to be more careful with her humor in the future. She expressed deep shame over her actions and apologized not only to the viewers but also to her parents and family.

Raheel also shared his perspective in the confession room, noting that the intent was not to mock but to appreciate the performance. "We meant it in a way that he portrayed his character well but we didn't think that it would look different to the people outside the house," he explained. He recognized that others might not see the act as funny and instead view it as mockery.

Both Mikee Quintos and Raheel were seen crying during their session with Kuya. Despite their distress, the host assured them that he was not scolding them. He reminded the housemates that they do not have to be perfect and that making mistakes is a fundamental part of being human. Kuya emphasized that while the world can be judgmental, he is there to guide the participants through these learning experiences.

Regulatory Bodies and Next Steps

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) and the National Council for Disability Affairs (NCDA) are scheduled to discuss concerns regarding disability sensitivity in "Pinoy Big Brother: Collab 3.0." These organizations have flagged the incident as a serious matter requiring immediate institutional attention and policy review.

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Previously, the NCDA released an official statement recommending that "Pinoy Big Brother" implement stricter editorial review of unscripted footage before it is broadcast or released digitally. The NCDA also offered to conduct disability sensitivity orientations for the program's staff and talents to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The upcoming discussion between the MTRCB and NCDA aims to address these systemic issues and ensure that the reality show aligns with broader standards of respect and inclusion. The outcome of this meeting could influence how unscripted television content is monitored and edited in the Philippines moving forward.