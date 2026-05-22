PBA: TNT Scrambling to Replace Bol Bol, Assess Top Contender Replacement

TNT, one of the PBA's top teams, is in a tight battle with their rival Meralco in the PBA Commissioner's Cup semis. While they're holding onto a slim lead, they're also wrestling with a sudden injury that threatens to throw off their balance, compounded by the tight schedule.

NEWS TEXT This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article. TNT is scrambling to find a replacement for import Bol Bol after the former NBA player sustained a suspected Achilles injury.

Bol Bol exited late in the opening quarter of their game against Meralco, leaving TNT without their top import. Bol Bol was ruled out, as mentioned by team manager Jojo Lastimosa, and will remain sidelined with an Achilles problem. TNT is in contact with former NBA players Darius Days and Marquese Chriss as potential replacements. In 15 games, Bol demonstrated impressive numbers of 37.6 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.1 blocks, and 1.9 assists, earning the title of Best Import frontrunner.

Lastimosa thinks that, if they go to the finals, TNT will have a better chance with Marquese Chriss.





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