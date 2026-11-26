The PBA board revoked Pureblends Corp.'s membership following its November 19 meeting, citing gross misrepresentation, lack of financial capacity, and an unauthorized change in ownership and control of the Titan Ultra franchise.

The Philippine Basketball Association has revoked the franchise of Pureblends Corp., the team behind Titan Ultra, the league announced on Thursday. The PBA board voted to revoke Pureblends' membership following its November 19 meeting.

The board cited gross misrepresentation in Pureblends' application for a PBA franchise. The league said Pureblends Corporation violated Section 9(g) of the PBA Constitution and By-Laws. That provision expressly prohibits any applicant or member from willfully misrepresenting any material fact contained in its application for membership in the Association. The league issued the statement on its official website.

Also read Public Viewing Announced for Late PBA Legend Peter June Simon

Pureblends Lacked Financial Capacity

Pureblends also lacked financial capacity, according to the board. The league said evidence presented clearly established the corporation's inability to sustain the financial requirements of running a ballclub, a finding that went uncontested by Pureblends Corporation. The PBA invoked Section 8 of the PBA CBL governing the Automatic Termination of Membership.

Advertisement

Under that section, when a member is unable to finance the operations of its team, the lack of financial capacity results in automatic termination of its membership in the PBA. The league also revealed an unauthorized change in ownership and control. The PBA said Pureblends made changes to its corporate ownership structure that resulted in an unauthorized transfer of control over its PBA franchise and team. This directly violates the PBA CBL provisions on Transfer of Ownership, the league said.

Those provisions mandate that no membership or any substantial interest therein may be sold, assigned, or otherwise transferred in whole or in part by the member without notice in writing to the Commissioner and the requisite Board approval. The PBA said it remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of corporate governance, financial stability, and institutional integrity among all its member ballclubs to protect the welfare of the players, fans, and stakeholders.

Titan Ultra Season Record Details

Titan Ultra managed to finish its first season in the PBA Season 50. The team registered a woeful 8-27 win-loss record since acquiring the NorthPort Batang Pier franchise. In the PBA's 50th season, the Giant Risers posted a 4-7 record in the Philippine Cup. That was followed by a 2-10 record in both the Commissioner's Cup and Governors' Cup.

The revocation of Pureblends' PBA membership raised more questions. The pro league did not mention what will happen to the Titan Ultra players. One report noted that Marc Pingris and Paul Artadi recalled the late PJ Simon's memorable PBA career, a separate matter tied to the league's coverage. The main development remains the board's decision to strip Pureblends of its membership.

Advertisement

The leagueannouncement came after the board's November 19 meeting, with Thursday's disclosure confirming the revocation. The PBA has not yet stated whether the Titan Ultra franchise will be sold, transferred, or dissolved. Pureblends acquired the NorthPort Batang Pier franchise before entering the league as Titan Ultra. The team's single season produced one of the worst records in the PBA's 50th season.

Board Findings Grounds for Termination

The board's findings covered three separate grounds for termination: gross misrepresentation, lack of financial capability, and unauthorized change in ownership and control. Each ground was detailed in the league's official statement. The PBA Constitution and By-Laws Section 9(g) formed the basis for the misrepresentation finding. The PBA CBL's Section 8 automatic termination clause and Transfer of Ownership provisions covered the other two grounds.

The league said the finding on financial incapability went uncontested by Pureblends Corporation. No response from the corporation was included in the league's statement. The unauthorized transfer of control involved changes to Pureblends' corporate ownership structure. The league said those changes directly violated the requirement for written notice to the Commissioner and board approval.

The PBA has not announced any timetable for resolving the status of Titan Ultra players. The league's statement focused on the grounds for revocation and its commitment to governance standards. The revocation ends Pureblends' brief run in the PBA after one season. Titan Ultra's combined record across the Philippine Cup, Commissioner's Cup, and Governors' Cup stood at 8-27.