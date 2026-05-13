PBA Press Corps Player of the Week: Mark Barroca averages 11.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds for Magnolia

Mark Barroca of Magnolia has won the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period May 5-10 averaging 11.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

Mark Barroca averaged 11.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds for Magnolia on his way to winning the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period May 5-10.

The Magnolia veteran was huge in Magnolia's 106-94 win over TNT where he had 15 points and 12 assists. Barroca played a big role in facilitating Clint Chapman in the game with the Hotshots import scoring 42 points in the win. The former Far Eastern University guard closed the eliminations by contributing eight points and three assists against Meralco.

Barroca beat the likes of Robert Bolick of NLEX, Zavier Lucero of Magnolia, Jericho Cruz of San Miguel, and Christian Manaytay of Rain or Shine in the weekly award given by reporters covering the PBA beat





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Basketball PBA Player Of The Week Magnolia TNT Clint Chapman Robert Bolick Zavier Lucero Jericho Cruz Christian Manaytay

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