Philippines says Pax Silica deal not to be signed at ASEAN Summit, still on track for 2026

The Philippines will not sign the US-backed Pax Silica legal framework during the 49th ASEAN Summit, but DTI Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo says an agreement remains on track for the end of 2026.

The Philippines will not sign the legal framework for the US-backed Pax Silica project during the upcoming 49th ASEAN Summit, the Department of Trade and Industry said Tuesday, November 10.

DTI Undersecretary and Board of Investments managing head Ceferino Rodolfo confirmed that the government will instead prioritize regional initiatives during the summit. The Philippines hosts the summit from November 15 to 18. Rodolfo told reporters at the sidelines of the Fourth ASEAN Investment Forum and the ASEAN Investment Summit in Makati City that the government does not want to distract from regional priorities.

Also read Philippines Prepares for 49th ASEAN Summit Security and Traffic Protocols

He said the country does not want to distract attention or take away attention from the regional initiatives that ASEAN and the Philippines are promoting. He added that there are many things happening in terms of ASEAN, describing a full-packed diplomatic and political agenda happening in succession. Rodolfo said the signing of the Pax Silica legal framework is an equally important event that should have its own dedicated moment.

Advertisement

Pax Silica Signing Delayed

He said that if there will be a signing, there will be some finalization and conclusion, and it would be on its own. He explained that precisely because it is a significant and transformative project, officials do not need to piggyback it with another important event. The signing had reportedly been targeted for November, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's visit to the Philippines for the ASEAN Summit.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton clarified on November 7 that no announcement on Pax Silica had been planned during the summit. Lipton also stressed that decisions would be made in consultation with the Philippine government and affected stakeholders. Despite the delayed timeline, Rodolfo said the government remains optimistic that an agreement for Pax Silica could be signed before the end of 2026.

He said he thinks they are still on track towards having an agreement by the end of this year. If they are able to do that, he said the timeline for the two-year development period, master planning and everything is still on track. The trade undersecretary said he was hopeful given that there is no significant substantive issue that would prevent them from signing.

Pax Silica Agreement Timeline

He also cited a clear convergence of what they would like to happen and what they envision for the advanced manufacturing hub. The Bases Conversion and Development Authority had earlier said there is no specific date yet when the legal framework for the planned Pax Silica initiative will be signed.

Advertisement

Last month, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro announced that the BCDA had submitted the legal framework for Pax Silica to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Pax Silica is eyed as a roughly 1,600-hectare development in New Clark City, Tarlac. The initiative, announced in April, is a US-led effort to build a network of allied supply chains for critical technologies and minerals. It seeks to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors, critical minerals, and other advanced technologies.

Philippine Sovereignty and Project Concerns

Philippine officials are expected to include a clause that explicitly preserves sovereignty over projects in the Pax Silica initiative in New Clark City, stating that expatriates employed in the area will have no diplomatic immunity. Officials have clarified that there will be no data centers included in the Pax Silica initiative, as its main objective is to process the country's minerals and make high-tech components for AI and semiconductors.

The project has faced opposition from environmental groups, farmers, and indigenous communities over concerns about displacement and its potential energy and water costs. Rodolfo denied that the delay in the signing was related to pushback on the project. He said consultations with affected stakeholders have been ongoing and were always part of the process.