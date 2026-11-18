Protests erupt in the Philippines over the US-backed Pax Silica AI project. The initiative aims to secure global AI supply chains, drawing concerns from indigenous groups and environmental activists about local impacts.

Mass protests have emerged in the Philippines leading up to US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit, specifically targeting the controversial Pax Silica initiative. This strategic partnership between Washington and Manila seeks to fortify the global supply chain for Super Intelligence (SI) by forging an economic consensus among allied nations. The project, identified by the US Department of State as a flagship effort to secure resources for advanced AI, has triggered significant public resistance despite high-level diplomatic engagement.

Pax Silica Supply Chain Goals

The core objective of Pax Silica is to secure the entire supply chain necessary for creating Super Intelligence. This ambitious framework encompasses critical minerals, energy infrastructure, manufacturing capabilities, semiconductors, and essential data centers. The US aims to establish an economic consensus among allies to ensure that no single nation can monopolize these vital resources, thereby stabilizing the global AI ecosystem.

Also read Environmental Group Criticizes US-Led Pax Silica AI Hub in Philippines

By integrating these diverse elements, the initiative intends to create a robust industrial base that supports the development of next-generation artificial intelligence tools. The US Department of State emphasizes that this collaborative approach is designed to mitigate risks associated with resource scarcity and geopolitical instability. The project represents a significant step toward aligning allied nations on the technical and economic standards required for advanced AI production.

US Dominance And Strategic Positioning

Experts view Pax Silica as a tactical maneuver to maintain US superiority in AI development while countering China's rapid advancements. Matteo Piasentini, a Senior Lecturer in the UP Department of Political Science, argues that the US perceives China's potential to acquire technology and catch up quickly as a serious strategic concern. The initiative serves as a method to demonstrate dominance and create incentives for smaller states to align with American interests.

Advertisement

The Council on Foreign Relations supports this analysis, suggesting that the project is fundamentally about securing resources to develop advanced AI technology. By establishing Pax Silica, the US aims to lock in competitive advantages and prevent rivals from gaining an edge in the AI race. This strategic positioning is critical as nations compete for supremacy in a sector that defines future economic and military power.

Regional Rivalry And ASEAN Responses

Southeast Asia has become a primary theater for US and China competition, with ASEAN nations forced to navigate complex diplomatic waters. The Philippines and Singapore have signed the Pax Silica initiative, while seven other Southeast Asian countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Viet Nam, and Brunei, participate in China's World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization. This split highlights the region's divided loyalties and strategic choices.

Despite this polarization, Matteo Piasentini notes that most Southeast Asian countries prize their equidistance and are unlikely to fully align with either superpower. The US Center for Strategic and International Studies confirms that both Washington and Beijing view the region as a critical area of competition. Smaller states are expected to explore opportunities with both powers rather than choosing sides exclusively, maintaining a delicate balance in international relations.

Local Implementation And Public Backlash

The Philippines signed the Pax Silica declaration in April 2026, with plans to establish the Pax Silica Economic Security Zone at the Luzon Economic Corridor. The US Department of State describes this zone as a staging point for hub and industrial activities, including the processing of critical minerals for high-tech AI conductors. However, the project has faced intense criticism from local communities who fear displacement and environmental degradation.

Advertisement

Indigenous groups and environmental activists have voiced strong opposition, raising concerns about the potential negative impacts on local ecosystems and communities. Despite government reassurances that the initiative will have minimal negative effects, hundreds of protesters have gathered to question who will truly benefit from the AI hub. The tension between national strategic goals and local rights has intensified public scrutiny.

Future Negotiations And Transparency Demands

As the project moves forward, stakeholders are calling for a transparent and inclusive implementation process. Matteo Piasentini emphasizes that the administration must prioritize negotiation and transparency, even if it means sacrificing expediency and urgency. The demand for accountability reflects broader concerns about how such large-scale infrastructure projects are managed and who bears the costs.

The upcoming days will be critical as protests continue to grow and diplomatic engagements intensify. The success of Pax Silica in the Philippines will likely depend on how well the government can address these concerns while fulfilling its international commitments. The interplay between global AI strategy and local community rights remains a defining challenge for the region.