Pasig City Overpowers Rizal XentroMall in Dominant MPBL 2026 Victory

Pasig City secures a massive 92-65 win over Rizal XentroMall in the MPBL 2026 season, propelled by a double-double from Michael Lambino and elite three-point shooting.

The Pasig City basketball squad delivered a masterclass in dominance on Thursday, securing a resounding victory over a struggling Rizal XentroMall team in the Sports Plus Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League ( MPBL ) 2026 Season.

The game, held at the historic Paco Arena in Manila, saw Pasig City dismantle their opponents with a final score of 92-65, a margin of victory that reflected their total control of the hardwood from the opening tip-off. This win marks a significant milestone for the Pasig City team, as they continue to build momentum in the highly competitive round-robin elimination phase of the tournament, which features a massive field of 28 teams battling for supremacy across the region.

By exerting pressure early and maintaining a high level of intensity, Pasig City proved that they are a force to be reckoned with in this year's competition. From the very beginning, Pasig City exerted immense pressure on the Rizal XentroMall defense, utilizing a high-tempo offense and aggressive perimeter play. The early lead was established through the combined efforts of Warlo Batac, Ahron Estacio, and Jerome Garcia, who worked in tandem to carve open the defense.

By the time the buzzer sounded for halftime, Pasig had already established a commanding 55-30 lead, effectively putting the game out of reach for Rizal before the third quarter even began. The second half saw the emergence of Michael Lambino, a high-flying talent and prized acquisition from the University of Luzon Golden Tigers. Lambino became the focal point of the offense in the latter stages of the match, utilizing his athleticism and rebounding prowess to dominate the paint.

His impressive stat line of 20 points and 11 rebounds earned him the SportsPlus best player of the game award, distinguishing him as the standout performer of the evening and a key asset for Pasig's future success. The supporting cast for Pasig City was equally impressive, showcasing a balanced attack that left Rizal unable to mount any serious comeback.

Warlo Batac contributed a versatile performance with 18 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, while Ahron Estacio provided critical spacing and scoring with 15 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Jerald Bautista also played a key role, adding 11 points to the total. A major factor in Pasig's success was their lethal efficiency from beyond the arc. The team converted 10 of their 21 three-point attempts, resulting in a high 47.6 percent conversion rate.

Specifically, Estacio was perfect from deep, hitting 3 of 3, while Bautista hit 2 of 3, and Batac converted 4 of 8. This ability to stretch the floor forced the Rizal defense to spread thin, creating easy lanes for drives and interior scoring opportunities that the opposition simply could not stop.

In contrast, the Rizal XentroMall squad struggled to find any rhythm throughout the contest. Their offensive efforts were largely one-dimensional, with Jolo Mendoza being the only player to reach double figures, finishing with 14 points. He was supported by Joel Lee Yu and Mark Yee, who each contributed 9 points, but their efforts were not enough to bridge the massive gap in talent and execution.

This loss drops Rizal to a 6-5 record, placing them in a precarious position as the elimination phase progresses and the competition stiffens. Meanwhile, Pasig City has surged to a 7-3 record, marking their second consecutive win and signaling their intent to be serious contenders in the 2026 season. The gap in performance was evident in nearly every statistical category, from rebounding to shot conversion.

As the MPBL season continues to unfold, the action will shift from the Paco Arena to the One Arena in Cainta this Friday. Fans can look forward to a triple-header of exciting matchups that will further shape the standings. The schedule kicks off at 4 p.m. with a clash between Paranaque and Imus, followed by a 6 p.m. game featuring Iloilo against Marikina. The evening will conclude at 8 p.m. with a showdown between Meycauayan and Abra.

These upcoming games will be crucial for teams looking to improve their standings and secure a favorable seed for the playoffs, as every win in the round-robin stage counts toward the final rankings. Pasig City, riding the wave of this dominant victory, will be looking to maintain their form and confidence as the league continues its grueling journey toward crowning a champion





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